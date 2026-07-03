Maya Erskine

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Music

Donald Glover Calls Kanye West GOAT Rapper: ‘I Know That’s Controversial’

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine sat down for Complex's 'GOAT Talk.'

tara mahadevan893 days ago
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Says Brad Pitt ‘Brad Pitted’ His Way Out Of Giving Him Advice for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Remake

Glover confirmed to Jimmy Fallon that he was able to talk to Pitt, but their interaction didn't go how you might think.

Alex Ocho899 days ago
Pop Culture

Here’s Our First Glimpse at Donald Glover-Starring ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Reboot Series at Prime

The reboot of 2005's Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie flick will star Glover opposite 'PEN15' creator Maya Erskine.

Joe Price1100 days ago

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