Marshall Mathers

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Eminem performing on stage in a hoodie, and his mother sitting on a couch holding an Eminem album poster.
Music

Report: Eminem’s Mother, Debbie Nelson, Dead at 69

Em's mother, Debbie Nelson, reportedly died this week after a cancer battle.

Trace William Cowen591 days ago
Peso Pluma and Eminem standing in a sleek, modern room, with Eminem gesturing dramatically while Peso Pluma looks towards him
Music

Eminem Used AI to Recreate Slim Shady Voice and Image for 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)'

A young Slim appears in the music video for the album's first single "Houdini."

tara mahadevan725 days ago
A close-up of Eminem's face partially zipped up in a black jacket. Text reads: "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)"
Music

Eminem Gives Fans 'The Death of Slim Shady' on New Album

But remember, everyone: you can't kill a spirit, even if you tried to.

Trace William Cowen736 days ago
eminem anny
Style

Here's a Look at Eminem's 'The Marshall Mathers LP' 20th Anniversary Capsule Collection

Eminem's 'The Marshall Mathers LP' turned 20 in May, and now the Detroit rapper is gearing up to release a capsule colletion celebrating the landmark album.

tara mahadevan2089 days ago
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50 Cent and Eminem
Music

50 Cent on Eminem's 'Random' Texts: 'That Sh*t Makes My Day on a Whole Other Level'

50 Cent says that Eminem will stop what he's doing to send him random texts, saying that when he does "that sh*t makes my day on a whole other level."

Gavin Evans2145 days ago
Eminem
Music

Eminem Reportedly Confronted Home Intruder in Living Room

Em is said to have come face-to-face with the home intruder while his security was still asleep.

Trace William Cowen2269 days ago
mr
Life

Marco Rubio's Coronavirus 'Marshall Law' Typo Gives Worried Americans Something to Laugh About

We never thought we'd say this but: Thank you, Marco Rubio.

Trace William Cowen2314 days ago
eminem
Music

Eminem Shares Letter Addressing Criticism of New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By'

The letter is addressed to "gentle listener" and sees Em explaining his intentions with his new album

Trace William Cowen2367 days ago
Eminem
Music

Eminem's Father Reportedly Dead at 67

Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., Eminem's biological father, has reportedly died.

Trace William Cowen2578 days ago
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'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT
Music

Merriam-Webster Adds Eminem-Inspired Definition of ‘Stan’

Eminem's 2000 classic and its meaning is added to the dictionary, along with other words.

Xavier Hamilton2642 days ago
Eminem at Bonnaroo
Music

Eminem Says He's Still Chasing After 'The Marshall Mathers LP' in New Interview

The VR interview/short film 'Marshall From Detroit,' which originally premiered at Sundance, is available now.

Gavin Evans2701 days ago
em
Music

Eminem Buys Out Detroit Theater So Fans Can Catch 'Bodied' for Free

The Em-produced 'Bodied' was directed by prolific music video director Joseph Kahn, who recently let it be known he would never work with Kanye West.

Trace William Cowen2814 days ago
em
Music

Eminem Breaks Out of an Asylum in New "Framed" Video

Missed opportunity here for another Manson cameo in the Em filmography.

Trace William Cowen3027 days ago
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Eminem 'Revival'
Music

Here's Eminem's New Album 'Revival'

The album has features from Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Pink, Kehlani, and more.

Abel Shifferaw3137 days ago

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