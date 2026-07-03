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The incident, which is reported to have occurred late last month in Michigan, resulted in Kim Scott being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.Trace William Cowen
His name is Marshall Mathers. He's just a regular guy who happens to have a few alter egos, some skeletons in his closet, and a way with words. AKA Eminem.Gabriel Alvarez
With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.Frazier Tharpe
The Knicks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.Trace William Cowen