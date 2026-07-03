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We ranked the 15 greatest players to don the Raptors jersey, based on individual play, contribution to team success, and lasting impact on the franchise.Katie Heindl
The plan was about doing whatever it took to ensure the Raptors could be serious players for star free agents in 2021—Giannis Antetokounmpo among them.Vivek Jacob
The Big Spaniard's Game 6 turnaround was crucial to the Raps winning. He'll need to keep the good luck going for his team to succeed in the playoffs.Calum Marsh
With consistency in his training regimen during quarantine and 'Skinny Gasol’ trending online, the Raptors centre is one of the returning NBA's biggest threats.Vivek Jacob