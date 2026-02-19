Sports

Manny Pacquiao Returning to the Ring in April Exhibition Fight

At 47, the Filipino legend takes on 'The Russian Rocky' in Las Vegas — and has sparked talk of a blockbuster Mayweather rematch in 2026.

Manny Pacquiao Will Return to Boxing in April in an Exhibition Match
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao is stepping back into the ring once again.

According to Uncrowned (via Yahoo! Sports), the 47-year-old boxing icon is set to face Ruslan Provodnikov in a 10-round welterweight exhibition on April 18 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The bout marks Pacquiao’s latest return to active competition. A broadcast partner for the fight has not yet been announced.

In a statement released alongside the announcement, Pacquiao emphasized what the moment means to him. “I carry the Philippines with me every time I fight,” he said. “The support from my country and from fans around the world continues to inspire me. Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me… I’m coming back to give them a great fight — and I’m ready.”

Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs), a seven-division world champion, already tested the waters last year. In July 2025, he returned from a four-year layoff and fought WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a draw.

His upcoming opponent, Provodnikov (25-5, 18 KOs), hasn’t fought professionally since 2016. Known as “The Russian Rocky,” he previously held the WBO super lightweight title and was involved in several high-profile bouts, including a Fight of the Year contender against Timothy Bradley Jr.

Pacquiao’s return also arrives amid broader developments surrounding his legacy. He was recently appointed vice president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), signaling a growing role in shaping the sport outside the ring.

At the same time, he has remained active in boxing conversations, including a recent video in which he broke down the best fighters across different skill sets. For defense, jab, and footwork, Pacquiao named Floyd Mayweather.

Those comments have drawn added attention due to renewed speculation about a second meeting between the two. Reports indicate that discussions are underway for a potential rematch in 2026, with Netflix exploring the possibility of broadcasting the event.

Their first fight, held in May 2015, ended with Mayweather winning by unanimous decision, securing multiple welterweight titles and maintaining his undefeated record.

Related Stories

Manny Pacquiao Praises Floyd Mayweather Amid Rematch Rumors
Sports

Manny Pacquiao Praises Floyd Mayweather Amid Rematch Rumors

'You have to move mountains to get these two giant egos to agree,' an insider said about the two boxers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo324 days ago
Manny Pacquiao Has 'Respect' for Jake Paul, But Wouldn't Fight Him For $35M
Sports

Manny Pacquiao ‘Respects’ Jake Paul — But His Advisor Says a Fight Isn’t Happening

Manny Pacquiao’s advisor says the boxing legend respects Jake Paul but has no interest in fighting him, regardless of the potential payday.

Bernadette Giacomazzo278 days ago
Manny Pacquiao's Son Had His Boxing Debut—But It Fell Short of Expectations
Sports

Manny Pacquiao’s Son Just Had His Pro Debut — And Fans Didn’t Expect the Outcome

Jimuel Pacquiao's first professional boxing fight ended in a draw.

Bernadette Giacomazzo290 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App