Manny Pacquiao Returning to the Ring in April Exhibition Fight

According to Uncrowned (via Yahoo! Sports ), the 47-year-old boxing icon is set to face Ruslan Provodnikov in a 10-round welterweight exhibition on April 18 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Manny Pacquiao is stepping back into the ring once again.

The bout marks Pacquiao’s latest return to active competition. A broadcast partner for the fight has not yet been announced.

In a statement released alongside the announcement, Pacquiao emphasized what the moment means to him. “I carry the Philippines with me every time I fight,” he said. “The support from my country and from fans around the world continues to inspire me. Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me… I’m coming back to give them a great fight — and I’m ready.”

Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs), a seven-division world champion, already tested the waters last year. In July 2025, he returned from a four-year layoff and fought WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a draw.

His upcoming opponent, Provodnikov (25-5, 18 KOs), hasn’t fought professionally since 2016. Known as “The Russian Rocky,” he previously held the WBO super lightweight title and was involved in several high-profile bouts, including a Fight of the Year contender against Timothy Bradley Jr.

Pacquiao’s return also arrives amid broader developments surrounding his legacy. He was recently appointed vice president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), signaling a growing role in shaping the sport outside the ring.