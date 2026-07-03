Latest Stories
Premiere: Manila Killa and Nevve Bring the Vibes With "Everyday, Everyday"
Manila Killa found the perfect vocalist in Nevve for his latest release.
Premiere: Manila Killa Gets Tropical on His Remix of The M Machine's "Don't Speak"
Manila Killa churns out a beaut of a remix for The M Machine's upcoming 'Just Like' remix EP.
Win a Meet & Greet With the Moving Castle Crew at Webster Hall [UPDATE]
Let's face facts from the jump. The Moving Castle camp is on fire right now. While they've been steadily dropping tunes for much of 2014 and grabbing
Dawn Golden - "All I Want (Manila Killa Remix)"
Manila Killa, part of the Moving Castle posse and currently residing in Washington, DC, is someone who we've featured quite a bit in 2014 so far. The
Sevyn Streeter ft. Chris Brown - "It Won't Stop (Manila Killa & Hunt For The Breeze Remix)"
This CrackBeetz crew from the DC area is just straight up not playing fair these days. We've featured both Manila Killa and Hunt For The Breeze on her
CrackBeetz Records is Back With Their Latest Release, "INDIGO EP ≈ 003"
You've got to start wondering at some point what's really in the water in DC. Yeah, I know there's been great DJs and producers in the DC/Baltimore a
Little Dragon - "Ritual Union (PRFFTT & Svyable x Manila Killa Remix)"
My gosh this track is gorgeous. It has a purity that will take your breath away. As sexy and sweet as it is, it makes me feel the type of funny that is NSFW. I want to make the reference of climbing a rope in gym class, but worry that it's too dated to be relatable.
Baby Bash - "Suga Suga (Manila Killa & AOBeats Remix)"
The smooth piano intro on this track invites you in, afternoon tea with the neighbors. Trust me, you'll want two lumps of that "Suga Suga" to go in your tea as well. This remix of an old Baby Bash song moves the pace of an old R&B tune, soulful mood music at a slowed down tempo so you can groove with it. The vocals are also slowed with added effect that makes this track an entirely new song, only holding on to the melody of the song.