Latest Stories
Ranking the Careers of 'The Wire' Cast, 10 Years After the Series Finale
Many actors and actresses who starred in 'The Wire' have gone on to enjoy successful careers after the show ended; we ranked them in order. From Michael B. Jordan and Michael K. Williams to Mack Wilds and Dominic West, here are the actors who have shined brightest post-The Wire.
Mack Wilds Talks Rappers Stealing Flows | Everyday Struggle
Mack Wilds is the special guest on today's episode of 'Everyday Struggle.'
Exclusive: Mack Wilds Models the New Levi's x MLB New York Yankees Capsule Collection
We spoke to Mack Wilds about the new campaign and collection.
Mack Wilds Details Starring in Adele's "Hello" Video and His New VH1 Movie 'The Breaks'
Hello from the other side.
PROMO: VH1’s ‘The Breaks’—A Tale of Hip-Hop Back in the Day
A look back at laying the foundation in hip-hop’s hometown.
Premiere: Here's the Official Trailer for VH1's 'The Breaks'
Mack Wilds, Wood Harris, and Method Man all star in this hip-hop drama set in the '90s.
Mack Wilds Takes It Back On "Love in the 90z"
Mack Wilds gets nostalgic in his new single "Love in the 90z."
Complex News + Mack Wilds on Our Favorite Things About 2015
Complex News and Mack Wilds discuss our favorite things about 2015.
Listen to Mack Wilds' "Bonnie & Clyde"
The R&B singer returns with new music.
Streets Is Rewatching: Bubbles and Michael From "The Wire" Sound Off on the HD Transfer
Andre Royo and Tristan Wilds weigh in on "The Wire's" HD transformation.