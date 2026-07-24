The heavyweight trilogy boxing match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas a year and a half after their second bout.edwinortiz
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Tyson Fury Remembers the Moment He 'Broke' Deontay Wilder 'Mentally, Physically, and Emotionally'
Before Fury-Wilder III goes down Saturday, we talked to the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world about the third fight between the rivals.Adam Caparell
From Tyson-Jones Jr. to Spence-Garcia to Lomachenko-Lopez, these are the five best boxing matches on the fall schedule absolutely worth watching.Adam Caparell
From heavyweight all the way down to strawweight, here's the current landscape of boxing's 17 weight divisions.Adam Caparell