Jordan Mackampa

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Latest Stories

Music

Premiere: Jordan Mackampa Feels Like The Man Of The Moment On Funk-Heavy “BLACCJACK THE MAC”

The fourth track to be heard from his upcoming new album, ‘Welcome Home, Kid!’.

James Keith912 days ago
Music

Jords’ ‘Dirt In The Diamond’ Album Is An Essential Listen

A deeply personal collection, the Fresh Prince of Croydon’s third album celebrates family and heritage with a thoughtful penmanship.

James Keith1149 days ago
Che Lingo 'Coming Up For Air'
Music

Che Lingo Unveils Second Album ‘Coming Up For Air’ f/ Kojey Radical, Jordan Mackampa, Queen’s Roger Taylor & More

Alongside the new album, he also shared the Reece Selvadorai-directed visuals for its latest single, “Private Dinners”, which features Jordan Mackampa.

James Keith1194 days ago
Jordan Mackampa x Fender
Music

Jordan Mackampa Reworks A James Blake Gem For Fender’s ‘Re-Creation: Remixed’

As well as actually performing the two songs, Jordan also explains how he approached the task of stripping down and reimagining the two songs.

James Keith1676 days ago

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