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Premiere: Jordan Mackampa Feels Like The Man Of The Moment On Funk-Heavy “BLACCJACK THE MAC”
The fourth track to be heard from his upcoming new album, ‘Welcome Home, Kid!’.
Jords’ ‘Dirt In The Diamond’ Album Is An Essential Listen
A deeply personal collection, the Fresh Prince of Croydon’s third album celebrates family and heritage with a thoughtful penmanship.
Che Lingo Unveils Second Album ‘Coming Up For Air’ f/ Kojey Radical, Jordan Mackampa, Queen’s Roger Taylor & More
Alongside the new album, he also shared the Reece Selvadorai-directed visuals for its latest single, “Private Dinners”, which features Jordan Mackampa.
Jordan Mackampa Reworks A James Blake Gem For Fender’s ‘Re-Creation: Remixed’
As well as actually performing the two songs, Jordan also explains how he approached the task of stripping down and reimagining the two songs.