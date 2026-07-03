We spoke to Mach-Hommy about his mysterious reputation, the various talks around his vinyl, taking notes from Beyoncé, and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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'Swan Song' Star Mahershala Ali Talks Humanity Embracing Technology and His First Leading Role
'Swan Song' star Mahershala Ali speaks on taking his first lead role in this Apple TV+ film, which premieres on Dec. 17, and the hip-hop he's listening to.Ural Garrett
Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.Eric Skelton
Check these rappers out if you want to get that feeling back.Angel Diaz