Luke Walton

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Vlade Divac introduces Luke Walton as the new Head Coach of the Sacramento Kings
Sports

Luke Walton Cleared After Sexual Assault Investigation

Walton's alleged victim, Kelli Tennant, did not to participate in the investigation.

Xavier Hamilton2520 days ago
Ty Lue with the Cavaliers.
Sports

Lakers Reportedly 'Reached an Impasse' in Tyronn Lue Head Coach Talks (UPDATE)

Ty Lue reportedly made a "lasting impression" when he went for his second interview with the team last month.

Joe Price2633 days ago
luke walton
Sports

Luke Walton Expected to Coach Sacramento Kings

He parted with the Lakers just a day prior.

tara mahadevan2653 days ago
brandon ingram
Sports

Brandon Ingram Undergoes Successful Surgery for Blood Clots

Ingram is expected back by the start of next season.

Alex Galbraith2681 days ago
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rajon rondo
Sports

Rajon Rondo Says Not to Read Into His Decision to Sit Courtside

Rondo says NBA Twitter is making mountains out of molehills.

Alex Galbraith2690 days ago
Rapper Snoop Dogg attends Levi's® All Star Weekend Ball B Q
Sports

Snoop Dogg Wants the Lakers to Fire Luke Walton (UPDATE)

Los Angeles superfan Snoop Dogg has decided to step in and urge the franchise to make some changes. 

Xavier Hamilton2693 days ago
Lebron and Ty
Sports

Tyronn Lue Could Reportedly Replace Luke Walton as Lakers Head Coach This Summer

NBA insider Chris Haynes of 'Yahoo Sports' has very much indicated that he thinks head coach Luke Walton will be replaced this offseason.

Joe Price2696 days ago
luke walton
Sports

Lakers Reportedly Left Luke Walton Behind In New Orleans

While the official line of the Lakers is that everything is fine between LeBron James and the team's head coach, fault lines have begun to show.

Alex Galbraith2701 days ago
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Luke Walton talk
Sports

Luke Walton Says He and LeBron James 'Get Along Just Fine'

Walton let it be known that he and arguably the world's best basketball player are in a great space.

Xavier Hamilton2707 days ago
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Lakers head coach Luke Walton
Sports

Lakers Veterans and Luke Walton Reportedly Had a 'Heated' Locker Room Argument

JaVale McGee, Michael Beasley, and Josh Hart got into a heated discussion with Walton the stopped short of becoming physical.

Xavier Hamilton2722 days ago
kobe bryant
Sports

Kobe Bryant Tells Panicking Lakers Fans to 'Relax'

Kobe thinks the recent skid will sort itself out.

Alex Galbraith2749 days ago
LeBron James, Luke Walton
Sports

Scouts Report LeBron Has Been Ignoring Luke Walton's Play Calls

LeBron has been ignoring Luke Walton's plays, and the Lakers coach has adjusted. But LA's future is murky if LeBron's on-ball usage remains this high.

countcenci2789 days ago
Luke Walton, Magic Johnson
Sports

Magic Johnson Won't Fire Luke Walton 'Unless Something Drastic Happens'

Magic Johnson pushed back against reports that Luke Walton's job was in jeopardy saying he wasn't going to fire him "unless something drastic happens..."

countcenci2812 days ago
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Lebron James
Sports

LeBron James Shows Support for Lakers Coaches After Beating Blazers

Friday delivered the report that Magic Johnson "admonished" Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton in a meeting about the team's slow start.

Joe Price2813 days ago
LaVar Ball
Sports

LaVar Ball Critiques Lakers: 'I Can Coach Them With My Eyes Closed'

The comments were made amid reports that Luke Walton’s coaching job is on the line.

Joshua Espinoza2815 days ago
Magic Johnson, Luke Walton
Sports

Magic Johnson 'Admonished' Coach Luke Walton, Putting His Future in Doubt

Magic Johnson reportedly went off on Luke Walton earlier this week, after the Lakers fell to 2-5 on the season. Despite Wednesday's win, his future is in doubt.

countcenci2815 days ago

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