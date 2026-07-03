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Luke Walton Cleared After Sexual Assault Investigation
Walton's alleged victim, Kelli Tennant, did not to participate in the investigation.
Lakers Reportedly 'Reached an Impasse' in Tyronn Lue Head Coach Talks (UPDATE)
Ty Lue reportedly made a "lasting impression" when he went for his second interview with the team last month.
Luke Walton Expected to Coach Sacramento Kings
He parted with the Lakers just a day prior.
Luke Walton and Los Angeles Lakers Have Reportedly Parted Ways (UPDATE)
A bit further north.
Brandon Ingram Undergoes Successful Surgery for Blood Clots
Ingram is expected back by the start of next season.
Rajon Rondo Says Not to Read Into His Decision to Sit Courtside
Rondo says NBA Twitter is making mountains out of molehills.
Snoop Dogg Wants the Lakers to Fire Luke Walton (UPDATE)
Los Angeles superfan Snoop Dogg has decided to step in and urge the franchise to make some changes.
Tyronn Lue Could Reportedly Replace Luke Walton as Lakers Head Coach This Summer
NBA insider Chris Haynes of 'Yahoo Sports' has very much indicated that he thinks head coach Luke Walton will be replaced this offseason.
Lakers Reportedly Left Luke Walton Behind In New Orleans
While the official line of the Lakers is that everything is fine between LeBron James and the team's head coach, fault lines have begun to show.
Luke Walton Says He and LeBron James 'Get Along Just Fine'
Walton let it be known that he and arguably the world's best basketball player are in a great space.
Lakers Veterans and Luke Walton Reportedly Had a 'Heated' Locker Room Argument
JaVale McGee, Michael Beasley, and Josh Hart got into a heated discussion with Walton the stopped short of becoming physical.
LeBron James' Camp Reportedly Wants Luke Walton Out
Trouble in paradise.
Kobe Bryant Tells Panicking Lakers Fans to 'Relax'
Kobe thinks the recent skid will sort itself out.
Scouts Report LeBron Has Been Ignoring Luke Walton's Play Calls
LeBron has been ignoring Luke Walton's plays, and the Lakers coach has adjusted. But LA's future is murky if LeBron's on-ball usage remains this high.
Magic Johnson Won't Fire Luke Walton 'Unless Something Drastic Happens'
Magic Johnson pushed back against reports that Luke Walton's job was in jeopardy saying he wasn't going to fire him "unless something drastic happens..."
LeBron James Shows Support for Lakers Coaches After Beating Blazers
Friday delivered the report that Magic Johnson "admonished" Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton in a meeting about the team's slow start.
LaVar Ball Critiques Lakers: 'I Can Coach Them With My Eyes Closed'
The comments were made amid reports that Luke Walton’s coaching job is on the line.
Magic Johnson 'Admonished' Coach Luke Walton, Putting His Future in Doubt
Magic Johnson reportedly went off on Luke Walton earlier this week, after the Lakers fell to 2-5 on the season. Despite Wednesday's win, his future is in doubt.