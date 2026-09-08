Yasi Salek Portrait

Yasi Salek

Joined December 2015 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

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Model Luka Sabbat Wants To Try Stand Up Comedy Next

The Internet's favorite muse Luka Sabbat styled PacSun's holiday denim campaign. A career in comedy might be next.

Yasi Salek3593 days ago
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Fur, Heels, and Blood: Rihanna's 10 Most Stylish Music Videos

As Rihanna prepares for her Video Vanguard Award at the VMA's, we look back at her most fashion-forward video moments.

Yasi Salek3674 days ago
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The Kardashians’ DASH Boutique Has Been in Business for 10 Years, Believe It or Not

10 years ago, the Kardashians opened DASH in Calabasas. Now, with Miami, New York, and L.A. locations, the shop is a retail success. So, who's shopping?

Yasi Salek3712 days ago

L.A. Gear: The Designers Moving Menswear Forward in the City of Angels

Channeling the city's unique roots into modern clothes, a new crop of young designers is carrying the torch of men's fashion in Los Angeles.

Yasi Salek3927 days ago

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