Yasi Salek
Latest Stories
Model Luka Sabbat Wants To Try Stand Up Comedy Next
The Internet's favorite muse Luka Sabbat styled PacSun's holiday denim campaign. A career in comedy might be next.
Fur, Heels, and Blood: Rihanna's 10 Most Stylish Music Videos
As Rihanna prepares for her Video Vanguard Award at the VMA's, we look back at her most fashion-forward video moments.
The Kardashians’ DASH Boutique Has Been in Business for 10 Years, Believe It or Not
10 years ago, the Kardashians opened DASH in Calabasas. Now, with Miami, New York, and L.A. locations, the shop is a retail success. So, who's shopping?
L.A. Gear: The Designers Moving Menswear Forward in the City of Angels
Channeling the city's unique roots into modern clothes, a new crop of young designers is carrying the torch of men's fashion in Los Angeles.