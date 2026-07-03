Long Island University

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Building The Beat: A Conversation With Music's Most Influential Producers - 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival
Music

Young Guru Is Sponsoring a Full-Tuition, Four-Year Scholarship at the Roc Nation School

The scholarship is open to students hoping to enrol in the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University.

Joe Price18 days ago

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