Liz Cambage

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Two individuals posing separately; PlaqueBoyMax on the left wears a durag and a "saint" shirt, Liz Cambage on the right wears a black outfit.
Pop Culture

PlaqueBoyMax Brought Flowers to His Date With Liz Cambage After Beating Her in Game of 1-On-1

Cambage agreed to go on a date with the streamer after he beat her in a game of 1-on-1

Joe Price215 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 26: PlaqueBoyMax attends ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sports

PlaqueBoyMax Wins Date With Former WNBA Star Liz Cambage After 1-On-1 Game

Cambridge joked that she and the streamer "both won" after Max defeated her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams218 days ago
Liz Cambage seen at Paris Fashion Week 2026.
Sports

Liz Cambage Criticizes WNBA Salaries When Asked If She Makes More From OnlyFans Than Playing Ball

Earlier this year, Liz Cambage launched an OnlyFans account and said she made more on the platform than she ever did in the WNBA.

Joe Price288 days ago
Sports

Nigeria Women's Basketball Players Blast Liz Cambage's Denial of 2021 Racial Slur Accusations

"She called us monkeys &amp; told us to go back to our country," Promise Amukamara said in response to Cambage's latest remarks.

Brad Callas1078 days ago
Los Angeles Sparks center Liz Cambage
Sports

Liz Cambage Announces She Is Stepping Away From WNBA ‘For the Time Being’

Four-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage announced on Monday that she will step away from the WNBA “for the time being” to focus on “healing and personal growth.”

Brad Callas1436 days ago
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Los Angeles' Sparks Liz Cambridge sits on bench
Sports

Liz Cambage Responds to Accusations That She Used a Racial Slur in Scrimmage Against Nigerian Team

A report claims the center spoke down on members of the Nigerian national team, calling them “monkeys” and asking them to “go back to your third-world country."

Brenton Blanchet1513 days ago
Liz Cambage photographed in Australia
Sports

Footage Allegedly Shows Liz Cambage Elbowing Nigerian Basketball Player, Reportedly Calls Team 'Monkeys'

Footage obtained by the Sunday Telegraph allegedly shows Liz Cambage elbowing a Nigerian basketball player in the face and calling the team 'monkeys.'

tara mahadevan1514 days ago
Liz Cambage #8 of the Las Vegas Aces
Sports

WNBA Star Liz Cambage Shares Coronavirus Story: ‘I Clearly Got Hit With a Severe Case’

Cambage was playing for the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association's Shanxi Flame when she got sick.

Xavier Hamilton2311 days ago
liz cambage
Sports

Here's a Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek of ESPN's Body Issue Featuring Liz Cambage

ESPN's 11th annual Body Issue drops Sept. 6.

tara mahadevan2520 days ago
Liz Cambage drops 37 on Japan in Comeback Victory
Sports

Liz Cambage Drops 37 on Japan in Opals Comeback Victory

Liz Cambage with a massive 18 points in fourth quarter to secure a fourth-straight win for the Opals

Complex Australia3631 days ago
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Sports

Liz Cambage speaks on Rio and Race in Latest Episode of Meat Ups

"I'm not gonna go, from the courts, to the gym, to my house for the rest of my life.”

Complex Australia3645 days ago

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