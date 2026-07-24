From Willie Colón to Lil Poppa, we pay tribute to the musicians who died in 2026.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Featured
Jacksonville is home to one of the most explosive rap scenes in the country right now. Here's everything you need to know about the city's rising rappers.Eric Wells
Pop Culture
Travis Scott's Film Journey: A Look Back as Cactus Jack Enters New Era With Paramount Deal
Fresh off his role in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey,' La Flame seems poised to establish a bigger film presence moving forward.Trace William Cowen
From Air Jordan 1s to the brand new Phantom 6 for the 2026 World Cup, here are Travis Scott's sneaker collabs ranked from worst to best.Mike DeStefano