Lil Penny

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Latest Stories

Sneakers

Lil' Penny's Super Bowl Ad Inspires This Nike Penny 1

Detailed look at the "Penny Story" colorway.

Victor Deng1004 days ago
Nike Air Max Penny 1 Lil' Penny Release Date 685153 400 Main
Sneakers

New Nike Air Max Penny 1 Celebrates Lil' Penny

The 'Lil' Penny' Nike Air Max Penny 1 will release on June 30, 2018 for $160.

Brandon Richard3014 days ago
Chris Rock Sneaker Shopping
Sneakers

Chris Rock Says He Never Got Free Shoes After Working With Nike on 'Lil Penny' Ad

Chris Rock never got free sneakers from Nike after working with the brand on the classic 'Lil Penny' ad.

Brendan Dunne3361 days ago
Chris Rock Sneaker Shopping
Sneakers

Sneaker Shopping With Chris Rock

Chris Rock and Joe La Puma go Sneaker Shopping at Stadium Goods in New York City and talk about the time Michael Jordan was on SNL, why Yeezys are a must-cop, and the history of Lil' Penny.

Matt Welty3361 days ago
Lil Penny Alley Oct. 2016
Sneakers

Nike's First Choice To Play Lil Penny Wasn't Chris Rock

Nike Lil Penny Chris Rock

Zac Dubasik3560 days ago
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Sneakers

Interview // Penny Hardaway Discusses Origins Of The Iconic Lil Penny Commercials

Penny tells us all about the behind-the-scenes of the legendary campaign, and which other comedians were in the running to voice Lil Penny.

Sole Collector4435 days ago
Sneakers

Interview // Marc Dolce Details The Nike Lil Penny Posite

Nike Sportswear's Design Director walks us through every last aspect of the newest Lil Penny sneaker in this exclusive interview.

Sole Collector4438 days ago
Sneakers

Interview // Nike Sportswear Catches Up With Lil Penny

With his very own shoe coming out next weekend, Lil Penny lets the NSW group know what he's been up to lately.

Sole Collector4465 days ago

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