Lil' Penny's Super Bowl Ad Inspires This Nike Penny 1

Every so often, Nike pays homage to Penny Hardaway's puppet alter ego, Lil' Penny, with special colorways. The latest example of this is the upcoming Air Max Penny 1 release pictured here.

Dubbed "Penny Story," this Air Max Penny 1 draws inspiration from the visuals in the classic "Lil’ Penny’s Super Bowl Party" ad that aired during Super Bowl weekend in 1997. The sneaker wears a predominantly white color scheme on the upper, while the purple and green accents are pulled from the ad's opening graphic of Lil' Penny. The sneaker also features black shoelaces, matching pull tabs on the tongue and heel, and throughout the entirety of the midsole. It's worth noting that there are no specific details on the pair that tie it back to the ad, and the version shown here is in grade school sizing.

At the time of writing, release details for this "Penny Story" Air Max Penny 1 have yet to be announced by Nike. Check back soon for updates.