Nike Air Penny 2

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Nike Air Penny 2 II Atlantic Blue Release Date FN4438-400
Sneakers

One of Penny Hardaway's Greatest Sneakers Returns in November

An official look at the 'Atlantic Blue' Nike Air Penny 2 retro.

Brandon Richard1075 days ago
Nike Air Penny 2 II Football Grey DV0817-001 Pair
Sneakers

The Nike Air Penny 2 Gets a Patent Leather Makeover

Featuring a partially patent leather upper, the 'Football Grey' Nike Air Penny 2 pairs black and white together on the upper, along with blue accents.

Brandon Richard1250 days ago
Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 DX6934 200 Pair
Sneakers

Two More Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 Collabs Drop This Week

Next year's run of Air Penny retros will include a collaboration version of his second signature model done by longtime Nike partner Stussy.

Brendan Dunne1256 days ago
Nike Air Penny 2 Faded Spruce Release Date DV3465-001 Pair
Sneakers

Nike Air Penny 2 'Faded Spruce' Debuts This Month

Penny Hardaway's Nike Air Penny 2 is set to release in an all-new 'Faded Spruce' colorway, a patina-like style that pairs black and green together on the upper.

Brandon Richard1287 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup December 20 2022
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the Off-White x Nike Terra Forma to the 'Gorge Green' Air Jordan 1, here is a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1304 days ago
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Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma DQ1615 700 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Off-White x Nike Terra Forma to the 'Gorge Green' Air Jordan 1, here is a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1304 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup December 13 2022
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the 'Phantom' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low to 'Sandy' Nike SB Dunk Low, here is a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1311 days ago
EBay x Nike SB Dunk Low 2022 FD8777 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Phantom' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low to 'Sandy' Nike SB Dunk Low, here is a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1311 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup November 8 2022
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 to the 'Fruity Pebbles' Nike Dunk Low, here is a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1346 days ago
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 'New Sheriff In Town' DM1195 474 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 to the 'Fruity Pebbles' Nike Dunk Low, here is a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1346 days ago
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Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 Sail DM9132-100 (Pair)
Sneakers

Social Status' Next Nike Air Penny 2 Collab Drops in November

Social Status is collaborating on the Nike Air Penny 2 sneaker in two colorways (DM9132-001 &amp; DM9132-100) in 2022. Find the release date, images, &amp; more here.

Riley Jones1364 days ago
Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low DV7129 222 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Concepts x Reebok Question Mid 'Draft Class' to the Skate Like a Girl x Nike SB Dunk, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Victor Deng1367 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup October 11 2022
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the 'Canyon Purple' Air Jordan 4 to the Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Victor Deng1374 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Women's 'Canyon Purple' AQ9129 500 Lateral
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Canyon Purple' Air Jordan 4 to the Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Victor Deng1374 days ago

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