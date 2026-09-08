KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters is a hit animated action-musical film about a globally famous K-pop girl group who secretly protect humanity by battling supernatural forces. The movie became a major worldwide success and awards contender, earning critical acclaim and multiple Oscar wins for its animation, music, and visual storytelling.

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Display of "K-Pop Demon Hunters" figures, featuring colorful characters in dynamic poses, set against a vibrant backdrop.
Pop Culture

Christian Metal Band Demon Hunter Sues Netflix Over 'KPop Demon Hunters' Trademark

The Christian metal band says Netflix's hit film and its upcoming tour are wiping out their 25-year trademark.

Alex Ocho34 days ago
A woman with long hair in a white blouse stands against a glossy black wall with the word "Dior" partially visible above.
Pop Culture

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Star EJAE Says Leonardo DiCaprio Threw Off Her Performance

The ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ star says one perfectly timed glance at Leonardo DiCaprio made an already nerve-wracking BAFTAs performance even harder.

Helen Storms39 days ago
Three animated characters on stage facing a large audience, with "K-Pop Demon Hunters World Tour" text above.
Pop Culture

Netflix Announces ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ World Tour

Netflix and AEG Presents unveiled plans for a global arena tour based on the hit animated film.

Alex Ocho131 days ago
Maggie Kang, Creator of KPop Demon Hunters, Receives A Key To The City Of Toronto
Pop Culture

Maggie Kang, Creator of KPop Demon Hunters, Receives Key to the City of Toronto

The Toronto-raised filmmaker behind KPop Demon Hunters received one of the city’s highest honours during a special appearance at the Departure Festival + Conference.

Christopher Turner136 days ago
US girl group Katseye performs on stage during the first day of the Estereo Picnic music festival at the Simon Bolivar park in Bogota on March 20, 2026.
Music

Katseye Has a "Golden" Time at Coachella With 'KPop Demon Hunters' Singers

Fictional K-pop stars joined forces with real-life ones to provide a festival highlight.

Shawn Setaro164 days ago
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Cartoon blue creature with a burger and game controller. Text: "The Huntrax Meal," "The Staryboys Breakfast Meal," "Pick a meal to pick a side."
Style

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters Fashion Capsule From VANDYTHEPINK®, McDonald’s, Complex: How to Buy

Here's info on the exclusive apparel collection inspired by Netflix's Academy Award-winning animated hit.

Complex Staff168 days ago
'KPop Demon Hunters' co-director Maggie Kang in a black dress holds a gold trophy, smiling against a pink background.
Pop Culture

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Co-Director Says Sequel Will Be ‘Bigger’: ‘We Have the Big Idea Locked In'

Last month, Netflix announced that a sequel for the hit animated film was greenlit.

Alex Ocho172 days ago
Rei Ami in an elegant black and gold gown poses on the red carpet at the Oscars.
Pop Culture

'KPop Demon Hunters' Singer Says She Surprised Her Parents By Paying Off Their Mortgage: 'A Dream'

'KPop Demon Hunters' singer Rei Ami called the moment "a dream come true."

Trace William Cowen188 days ago
Scene from Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters.' HUNTR/X with swords, wearing colorful outfits, pose dynamically against a neon-lit background.
Pop Culture

Netflix Greenlights 'KPop Demon Hunters' Sequel With Original Directors

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will helm the follow-up to the platform's most popular title.

Alex Ocho189 days ago
Yuhan, ZHUN, EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, NHD
Pop Culture

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Songwriters Finish Oscars Acceptance Speech Backstage After Being Cut Off

The writers of “Golden” were unceremoniously cut off during the Oscars live broadcast.

tara mahadevan189 days ago
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Cover for "K-Pop Demon Hunters" soundtrack, featuring animated characters, a gold vinyl record, and colorful cityscape artwork.
Music

'KPop Demon Hunters' Soundtrack Golden Edition Vinyl: How to Buy

The soundtrack to Netflix's Oscar-winning animated film is available now on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff190 days ago
A close-up of a golden Oscar statuette, symbolizing the prestigious film award, with a blurred background.
Pop Culture

Oscars 2026 Winners: 'Sinners,' 'One Battle After Another,' and More

'Sinners' is the most-nominated of this year's titles, setting a new Academy record.

Trace William Cowen190 days ago
Split image. Left: "KPop Demon Hunters" singer-songwriter EJAE with long dark hair in a black outfit. Right: Kendrick Lamar in a tuxedo and glasses smiling.
Music

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singer EJAE Recalls Kendrick Lamar Telling Her ‘My Kids Love You’

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter was left stunned after meeting the "GNX" rapper at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Alex Ocho208 days ago

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