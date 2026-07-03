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Today’s NFL might not have as many great trash talkers as it did in the days of T.O., Michael Irvin, and Steve Smith Sr., but there are plenty of solid ones still around. Here are the 10 best.Chris Gaine
KD vs Russ, LeBron vs Kyrie, Trump vs the NFL. There's more to our favorite sports than just wins, losses, and stats—politics and emotions are part of it.Zion Olojede
Trae Young should "like" every single one of these tweets and keep them in mind when he's working out this summer.Chris Yuscavage
Oklahoma freshman Trae Young has drawn comparisons to Steph Curry, and Curry has admitted he sees some of his game in Young. Can the 19-year-old possibly live up to the hype?Aaron C. Mansfield