G Jones

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Music

Premiere: DJ Shadow and G Jones Call on EPROM to Rework Their Nite School Klik Track "Nice Nightmares"

EPROM lends his maniacal ear to a track from DJ Shadow and G Jones' Nite School Klik EP.

Khal4057 days ago
Ticket Giveaway DAD 9.15
Music

Win Tickets to Minnesota's "Mind Machine Tour"

Minnesota, Jackal, and G Jones are set to start a tour next month that will criss-cross the country, and hit more than three dozen venues in a six-wee

nappy4323 days ago
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Music

G Jones - "Move Around"

We've always known G Jones as an incredible producer, but he looks to be truly putting his foot down in this industry. Fresh off of Ring The Alarm, a

nappy4329 days ago
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Music

Download G Jones' "Ring The Alarm" EP

California native son G Jones is back with a new EP on Germany's best underground bass music label, Saturate Records. Ring The Alarm is a potent mix o

walmerc4370 days ago
ameise 7inch cover template
Music

PREMIERE: G Jones - "Ring the Alarm"

G Jones is one of those producers that the mainstream probably knows more for his collaborative records with Minnesota, but once you dive into his cat

nappy4377 days ago
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