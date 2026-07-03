Jon Vinyl

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Toronto rapper Pressa in Nottingham
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Belly, Pressa, Jon Vinyl, Mouraine

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1184 days ago
The Weeknd at avatar premiere
Music

The Weeknd Leads 2023 Juno Awards Nominations With Six

The Juno Awards unveiled the full list of nominations today and leading the count is The Weeknd who tallied six nods in just as many categories.

Louis Pavlakos1263 days ago
Jon Vinyl in a black jacket
Music

Premiere: Jon Vinyl Drops Sultury New Track "Entice Me"

The R&amp;B singer is back with his first release of the summer, a sultry new song about surrendering to indulgence, crafted for listeners looking to fall in love.

Natalie Harmsen1436 days ago
R&B artist Jon Vinyl
Music

Jon Vinyl Taps Avry on New Single “Favours”

Toronto R&amp;B musician Jon Vinyl has tapped Avry on lovelorn and melancholic new single "Favours." It's the first collaboration of Vinyl's career.

Sydney Brasil1548 days ago
Jon Vinyl against a purple and blue background
Music

Jon Vinyl Drops His New, Retro Music Video for "Always"

In the cinematic video, Vinyl navigates a drunken haze as he searches for a love interest who seems to always be just slightly out of reach.

Natalie Harmsen1634 days ago
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The Best Canadian Songs of May 2021
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: May 2021

With fiery new tracks from Shad to KILLY to Young Clancy, these Canadian songs were the perfect soundtrack for the increasingly warm weather this month.

Sumiko Wilson1874 days ago
Jon Vinyl sitting in an art studio
Music

Toronto’s Jon Vinyl Releases Heartbreak Anthem “Told You”

With his smooth new single “Told You,” Vinyl pulls on our heartstrings while weaving together a story that’s sad but romantic, dramatic yet simple.

Natalie Harmsen1883 days ago
daniel caesar golden child
Music

6 Black-Owned Canadian Indie Labels (and Why There Are So Few)

In Canada’s music landscape, black executives and owners can be hard to come across.

Sumiko Wilson2229 days ago
jon vinyl
Music

Jon Vinyl on New Tunes, Pickering, and His Friend Shawn Mendes

The Ontario singer-songwriter dropped an acoustic version of his hit single "Addicted" today.

Alex Narvaez2268 days ago

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