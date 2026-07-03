Featured
To celebrate Black History Month, we’ve asked some of our favourite Black Canadian artists to share the Black Canadian musicians who have inspired them.Natalie Harmsen
From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.Alex Nino Gheciu
Jon Vinyl's debut album has been years in the making, and thanks to all that time to hone his sound, the lovestruck album doesn't disappoint.Natalie Harmsen
It's been a tough month for Canada, but the music helped. From The Weeknd to TOBi, these were the Canadian songs our staff rocked with the most in JuneAlex Nino Gheciu