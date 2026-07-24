Vinyl Releases

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Vinyl record of Kanye West's album "Ye" with a mountain range cover and green handwritten text.
Pop Culture

Kanye West 'Ye' Vinyl: How to Buy

The 2018 album is available now on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff54 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black leather jacket and glasses, with a red-lit background.
Music

Will Drake Release ‘Iceman,’ ‘Maid of Honour,’ and ‘Habibti’ on Vinyl?

Here's why fans may be waiting months before Drake's new albums get physical releases, if they will at all.

Alex Ocho69 days ago

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