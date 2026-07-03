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Latest Stories

US singer-songwriter Kehlani arrives for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025.
Music

Kehlani Announces 'Folded' Remix Pack With Brandy, Jojo, Tank, and More

Some of the artists have already shared snippets of their remixes to social media, fueling further fan anticipation.

Alex Gonzalez268 days ago
The cover art for Phony Ppl's 'Euphonyus' Album
Music

Phony Ppl Drop 'Euphonyus' Album f/ Megan Thee Stallion, JoJo, and More

Brooklyn-based collective Phony Ppl have shared their new album 'Euphonyus​​​​​​​,' which features appearances from Megan Thee Stallion and JoJo among others.

Joe Price1337 days ago
JoJo on red carpet at Global Citizen Live in 2021
Music

JoJo Announces Engagement to Actor Dexter Darden on Her Birthday

JoJo took to Instagram on Saturday to announce her engagement to actor Dexter Darden. "Forever with you? Sign me up" she captioned a picture of them together.

Brad Callas1664 days ago
ashanti debut album
Music

Ashanti Plans to Re-Record Debut Album Now That She Has Control of Masters

Ashanti stopped by 'The Tamron Hall Show,' where she announced that she’s re-recording her self-titled debut album, which she now owns the masters to.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1753 days ago
Singer JoJo attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
Music

JoJo Removes Tory Lanez From Deluxe Album: 'It Felt Like the Right and Necessary Thing to Do'

JoJo isn't the only one to distance herself from Tory Lanez. Kehlani also removed Tory from the deluxe version of her album due to recent allegations.

Xavier Hamilton2156 days ago
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Tinashe
Style

American Eagle Launches Virtual Concert Series 'At Home With AE' for COVID-19 Relief f/ Tinashe, Jojo, and More

The three-week concert series leads up to the brand's #AExMEProm on May 14.

Trace William Cowen2276 days ago
Aaliyah Wide Lead Image
Music

The Inexplicable Online Absence of Aaliyah's Best Music

The digital discography of the late R&B legend is unavailable and incomplete. Only Aaliyah's uncle, music industry exec Barry Hankerson, knows why.

Stephen Witt3501 days ago
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Music

Watch JoJo's New Video for "Save My Soul"

Dedicated to her father who recently passed away.

Corbin Reiff3843 days ago
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Music

Jojo Shares More Music Before 2015 Ends With '#LOVEJO2′

Just in time for the holidays.

Eric Diep3863 days ago
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Music

JoJo Gets Emotional In Her "Say Love" Video

JoJo's "Say Love" single gets the fall-weather video treatment.

Jay Balfour3916 days ago
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Music

JoJo (Finally) Shares Three Brand New Songs

JoJo release three new singles with music's very first 'tringle' release.

jessielmorris3985 days ago

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