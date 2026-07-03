Latest Stories
Kehlani Announces 'Folded' Remix Pack With Brandy, Jojo, Tank, and More
Some of the artists have already shared snippets of their remixes to social media, fueling further fan anticipation.
Phony Ppl Drop 'Euphonyus' Album f/ Megan Thee Stallion, JoJo, and More
Brooklyn-based collective Phony Ppl have shared their new album 'Euphonyus,' which features appearances from Megan Thee Stallion and JoJo among others.
JoJo Announces Engagement to Actor Dexter Darden on Her Birthday
JoJo took to Instagram on Saturday to announce her engagement to actor Dexter Darden. "Forever with you? Sign me up" she captioned a picture of them together.
Ashanti Plans to Re-Record Debut Album Now That She Has Control of Masters
Ashanti stopped by 'The Tamron Hall Show,' where she announced that she’s re-recording her self-titled debut album, which she now owns the masters to.
JoJo Removes Tory Lanez From Deluxe Album: 'It Felt Like the Right and Necessary Thing to Do'
JoJo isn't the only one to distance herself from Tory Lanez. Kehlani also removed Tory from the deluxe version of her album due to recent allegations.
American Eagle Launches Virtual Concert Series 'At Home With AE' for COVID-19 Relief f/ Tinashe, Jojo, and More
The three-week concert series leads up to the brand's #AExMEProm on May 14.
The Inexplicable Online Absence of Aaliyah's Best Music
The digital discography of the late R&B legend is unavailable and incomplete. Only Aaliyah's uncle, music industry exec Barry Hankerson, knows why.
Watch JoJo's New Video for "Save My Soul"
Dedicated to her father who recently passed away.
Jojo Shares More Music Before 2015 Ends With '#LOVEJO2′
Just in time for the holidays.
JoJo Gets Emotional In Her "Say Love" Video
JoJo's "Say Love" single gets the fall-weather video treatment.
JoJo (Finally) Shares Three Brand New Songs
JoJo release three new singles with music's very first 'tringle' release.