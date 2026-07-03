Jessica Pare

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Jon Hamm Just Wants Don Draper to Find Peace

Jon Hamm's Mad Men Ending

nancy-stiles4478 days ago
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Megan Draper Isn't Sharon Tate...Yet

Says Matt Weiner.

nancy-stiles4780 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jessica Paré Addressed Those Crazy "Mad Men" Theories

Will Megan die this season?

Tanya Ghahremani4788 days ago
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Jessica Paré Is the Epitome of Beauty in Los Angeles Confidential

She doesn't know how to lose.

Jose Martinez4859 days ago
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We Totally Get Why Don Draper Married Jessica Paré

It wasn't the tooth gap.

nancy-stiles4899 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Mad Men" Season Finale Recap: Is There Hope For The Hopeless?

The AMC's drama concludes its typically strong fifth season with a quietly electrifying hour.

ShantÃ© Cosme5149 days ago
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"Mad Men" Recap: Another Staffer Checks Out Of SCDP

One particularly damaged character's inability to cope with grief sends shock waves throughout the office.

ShantÃ© Cosme5156 days ago
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"Mad Men" Recap: Naked Ambition

Peggy and Joan make decisions to further their careers, but at the steepest possible cost.

ShantÃ© Cosme5163 days ago
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"Mad Men" Recap: Don And Joan Take Their Chemistry For A Test Drive

But pursuing what you want and knowing what you want are two different things.

ShantÃ© Cosme5170 days ago
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"Mad Men" Recap: "It's Every Man For Himself"

Selfish desires collide as the egos of Betty, Don, Pete, and Roger are all tested.

ShantÃ© Cosme5177 days ago
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"Mad Men" Recap: Like a Phoenix, The Women of SCDP Rise

Power shifts from the men to the ladies, and Don and Pete are left with a serious case of vertigo.

ShantÃ© Cosme5184 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Mad Men" Recap: Parents Just Don't Understand

Sally, Peggy, and Megan each deal with familial dysfunction in their own scarring ways.

ShantÃ© Cosme5191 days ago
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"Mad Men" Recap: Don Proves It's Not Hip To Be Square

Meanwhile, Betty has become an oversized rectangle.

ShantÃ© Cosme5219 days ago

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