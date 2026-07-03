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Latest Stories
Music
Logic Says "Yuck" Isn't a Diss Track Directed at Joyner Lucas
"It's not a diss song. If it was a diss song, I'd say somebody's name..."
Joe Price3035 days ago
Music
Logic Confirms Split With Wife Jessica Andrea
Logic: "We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives."
Joshua Espinoza3041 days ago
Music
Logic Reportedly Splits With Wife Jessica Andrea
TMZ is reporting the couple is splitting after two years of marriage.
Joe Price3045 days ago