Jersey Club

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Ice Spice Teases What Her Debut Album Will Sound Like: 'I'm Bringing Drill to New Heights'

The 23-year-old rapper says she plans on staying true to her Bronx roots when her debut album drops.

Alex Ocho1005 days ago
Music

V9 Toys With The Jersey Club/UK Drill Fusion On ‘08701’ EP

Featuring SB, Bluw and fellow #98s rhymer Al Chubbino, and a crack-team of the scene’s finest producers.

James Keith1149 days ago
Hakkz Hakkz Hakkz Hakkz Hakkz Hakkz Hakkz Hakkz Hakkz Hakkz Hakkz Hakkz
Music

Hakkz Puts An End To His Quiet Spell With Jumpy “Drop Music More”

It's been nearly a year since 'Diary Of A Litty Kid' dropped, but it looks as if the talk of his silence hasn't escaped him on this Jersey-inspired banger.

James Keith1202 days ago
jordan adetunji jordan adetunji jordan adetunji jordan adetunji
Music

Hyperpop-Meets-Jersey Club On Jordan Adetunji’s New Drop “You & I”

Belfast-born producer and vocalist Jordan Adetunji has just dropped his new single, “You &amp; I”, which sees him cleverly merge elements of hyperpop with an infect

Ezra Olaoya1230 days ago
Nemzzz
Music

Nemzzz Stirs Jersey Club Into His Drill Sound On New Drop “ABC”

Producers have been playing around with this combination for a little while, to varying degrees of success, but this might be the best example yet.

James Keith1387 days ago
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Drake photographed in Long Beach
Music

Drake Appears to Respond to Negative Album Reactions: ‘It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet’

Drake appeared to respond to negative album reactions from fans expressing confusion about getting a dance album from Drizzy rather than a rap project.

tara mahadevan1491 days ago
UNIIQU3 'Bitches Is Outside Vol. 1' cover
Music

UNIIQU3's 'B*tches Is Outside, Vol. 1' Is the Perfect Jersey Club Summer 2021 Soundtrack

Jersey Club Queen UNIIQU3 returns with a new mixtape, 'B*tches Is Outside, Vol. 1,' which is the perfect soundtrack for life right now. Stream the project here.

Khal1842 days ago
Stink Floyd 'Ass On A G String'
Music

Premiere: Stink Floyd And DJ Jayhood Signal New Moveltraxx Comp With Jersey Club Heater "Ass On A G String"

The rest of the collection promises contributions from Feadz, Amadeezy, DJ Earl, DJ Manny, Guchon, Bul Bey and Emynd.

James Keith2249 days ago
UNIIQU3
Music

Premiere: Watch The Ninth Episode Of Jamz Supernova's 'Studio Bounce' Featuring UNIIQU3

The Jersey Club Kween follows illustrious guests like Toddla T, Roska, Conducta and Jarreau Vandal.

James Keith3068 days ago
R3LL
Music

Premiere: R3LL and UNIIQU3 Link Up for "Ride Dat"

R3LL drops a track from his upcoming EP, 'A JERZ Love Story.'

Khal3110 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen To R3ll's Collab-Heavy ‘Visions’ EP In Full

R3ll has been expanding his horizons beyond Jersey club and Visions is one of the most potent realisations of that.

James Keith3698 days ago
Music

Mix Up Look Sharp: The Best Mixes Of The Week

Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.

James Keith3717 days ago
Music

Premiere: Hear DJ TiGa's Jersey Club Remix Of "U.O.E.N.O." Featuring DJ Fade

Kick your week off with a Jersey banger.

James Keith3729 days ago
Music

Mix Up Look Sharp: The Best Mixes Of The Week

Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.

James Keith3731 days ago

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