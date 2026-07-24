Thug Club

Thug Club is a Seoul-based streetwear brand co-founded in 2018 by Jiyool Kwon and Yeong Min Cho (also known as Thug Min), whose irreverent graphic sensibility positioned it as one of the more provocative labels to emerge from the Korean streetwear scene. Kwon and Cho's background in graphic design shapes the brand's visual identity, which combines bold typography, subversive slogans, and a deliberately confrontational attitude that sits in contrast to the cleaner aesthetic of many of its Seoul contemporaries. The brand's international profile grew through a collaboration with Adidas on a Korea-exclusive Superstar sneaker, which drew attention from buyers and media outside Korea and helped establish Thug Club as a name in the global streetwear conversation. Thug Club's appeal is rooted in its willingness to push against the norms of both Korean fashion culture and the broader streetwear market, making it a reference point for the generation of Korean designers who have used provocation and humor as design tools rather than polish and restraint.

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