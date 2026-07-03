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HBO's critically-acclaimed series 'Succession' is in the middle of a stellar final season. Which episode was the best? Here's our 'Succession' Season 4 ranking.William Goodman
HBO's critically-acclaimed series 'Succession' just finished another stellar season. Which episode was the best? Here's our 'Succession' Season 3 ranking.William Goodman
The Roy family is finally set to return to our homes after being away far too long. In the new trailer, Kendall reflects on the events of the Season 2 finale.Trace William Cowen
Aaron Sorkin steps back into the director's chair to bring forth some historic realness with Netflix's 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'.William Goodman