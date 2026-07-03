Jeremy Strong

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Jesse Eisenberg and Mark Zuckerberg
Pop Culture

Jesse Eisenberg Turned Down 'Social Reckoning' Over Mark Zuckerberg 'Problems'

Aaron Sorkin has revealed that he spent three days pitching Eisenberg on the sequel before Jeremy Strong swooped in.

Trey Alston34 days ago
Colman Domingo in a red suit and Timothée Chalamet in a yellow suit, posing at an event.
Style

A Closer Look at Watches Worn by Colman Domingo, Timothée Chalamet, and More at 2025 Oscars

The Conan O'Brien-hosted ceremony ultimately saw Sean Baker's 'Anora' taking home Best Picture.

Trace William Cowen501 days ago
A man in a suit holds an Oscar statue, speaking at a microphone on stage.
Pop Culture

Kieran Culkin Tells Wife 'Let's Get Crackin' on Those Kids' After 'A Real Pain' Oscar Win

The 'Succession' actor says he and his wife, Jazz Charton, made a handshake deal about having more kids if he won an Oscar.

Trace William Cowen502 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the background, labeled "Super Bowl."
Pop Culture

Super Bowl 2025 Commercials: Post Malone, Doja Cat, Issa Rae, and More Star in This Year's Ads

Brands are once again sparing no expense as part of the Super Bowl, which this year counts Kendrick Lamar as the halftime performer.

Trace William Cowen525 days ago
Brian Cox in a suit and glasses on the left, Jeremy Strong in a light green suit on the right.
Pop Culture

Brian Cox Admits to Being a ‘Loudmouth’ With Critiques of Co-Stars

In his 2022 memoir, the 78-year-old veteran actor criticized stars like Johnny Depp, Steve Seagal, and director Michael Caton-Jones.

Alex Ocho586 days ago
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LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Jeremy Strong attends "The Apprentice" Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 15, 2024 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Jeremy Strong Says Playing Kendall Roy on ‘Succession’ ‘F*cked Me Up'

Strong is currently promoting the upcoming Donald Trump biographical drama 'The Apprentice,' where he plays late attorney Roy Cohn.

Jaelani Turner-Williams640 days ago
Pop Culture

Sebastian Stan Tapped to Play Young Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice' Movie

The actor joins a cast that includes Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova.

Jose Martinez961 days ago
Succession final. season trailer still
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for the Final Season of ‘Succession’

'Succession' returns to HBO later this month to begin what will go down as the fourth and final season of the acclaimed series, which first debuted in 2018.

Trace William Cowen1233 days ago
HBO's Succession is ending this season
Pop Culture

‘Succession’ Will Come to an End After Four Seasons

‘Succession’ creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong confirms in an interview with the 'New Yorker' that the upcoming fourth season will be the last.

Jose Martinez1240 days ago
succession
Pop Culture

Here's Why 'Succession' Season 3 Won't Directly Address COVID-19 Pandemic

While it's fun to imagine how the divided Roy family might have continued to flourish amid a global pandemic, fans shouldn't expect any of that.

Trace William Cowen1782 days ago
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chicago 7
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' f/ Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and More (UPDATE)

The first trailer for Oscar and Emmy award winner Aaron Sorkin's heavily anticipated Netflix film 'Trial of the Chicago 7' has just been released.

Jordan Rose2133 days ago
Jeremy Strong
Pop Culture

Jeremy Strong Asked Aaron Sorkin to Tear-Gas Him on 'Chicago 7’ Set in the Name of Method Acting

Actor Jeremy Strong is so committed to his craft he asked director Aaron Sorkin to tear-gas him on the set of 'Chicago 7.'

Joe Price2186 days ago
The Gentlemen
Pop Culture

Watch This Exclusive Clip From 'The Gentlemen' Starring Matthew McConaughey and Jeremy Strong

In this exclusive clip from 'The Gentlemen,' Matthew McConaughey and Jeremy Strong's characters get down to brass tacks on "the new gold rush."

Khal2408 days ago
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Pop Culture

Guy Ritchie Returns to Crime Cinema With Matthew McConaughey-Starring 'The Gentlemen' Trailer

Somehow, this is the same guy who did 'Aladdin' earlier this year.

Trace William Cowen2480 days ago

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