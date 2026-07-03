Jay Critch

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tony lau
Music

Listen to Tony Seltzer and A Lau's New Album 'Avenues'

New York City producers Tony Seltzer and A Lau have shared their new album 'Avenues' with features from Princess Nokia, Jay Critch, Wiki, Slayter, and more.

tara mahadevan2170 days ago
sheff g
Music

Sheff G Unveils New EP 'Just 4 Y'all' f/ Rich The Kid, Lil Tjay, Jay Critch, and More

Sheff G has just released his EP 'Just 4 Y'all' featuring a very New York-centric lineup of Rich The Kid, Lil Tjay, Jay Critch, Sleepy Hallow, and more.

Jordan Rose2192 days ago
sleepy hallow
Music

Listen to Sleepy Hallow's Project 'Sleepy for President'

'Sleepy for President' is the follow-up to Sleepy Hallow's 2019 project 'Don't Sleep,' which included multiple features from Sheff G.

tara mahadevan2233 days ago
Lil Tjay 'State of Emergency'
Music

Lil Tjay Delivers 'State of Emergency' Project f/ Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, and More

Tjay will host a listening event this Friday via Twitch.

Joshua Espinoza2262 days ago
Party Bus
Music

Premiere: Rich the Kid, Famous Dex, and Jay Critch Turn Up on the "Party Bus" in New Video

"Party Bus" is off the 'Rich Forever 4' compilation project.

Joe Price2474 days ago
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Rich Forever 4
Music

Rich the Kid Shares 'Rich Forever 4' Compilation f/ ASAP Ferg, Famous Dex, and Jay Critch

Famous Dex, 83 Babies, Jay Critch, Yung Bino, and Airi all show up to flex their talents, while Tg3 Thr33 and ASAP Ferg also drop by.

Joe Price2541 days ago
Madden NFL 20 logo
Music

Joey Badass, Wiz Khalifa, Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty, and More Featured on 'Madden 20' Soundtrack

'Madden Symphony' is available to stream on Spotify and 'Madden 20' will hit shelves Aug. 2.

Xavier Hamilton2550 days ago
key kenny beats
Music

Key! and Kenny Beats Release '777 Deluxe' EP f/ Rico Nasty, 6lack, Jay Critch, and Skepta

The pair teased the follow-up project earlier this month with the release of the Jay Critch-featuring "Cable Guy."

Joe Price2786 days ago
key jay critch kenny beats cable guy
Music

Key! Trades Bars With Jay Critch on Kenny Beats-Produced "Cable Guy"

Key!'s chemistry with Kenny Beats is exemplified once again with this cut, this time adding Jay Critch into the fold.

Kyle Shokeye2809 days ago

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