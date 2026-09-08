Jane Schuyler
Joined June 2017 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
5 of the Most Pivotal Women in the Music Industry This Year
Editors, journalists, A&Rs, managers, strategists, and more all make up our list of the most powerful women in the music biz today.
Jane Schuyler3214 days ago
Following BADBADNOTGOOD at Bonnaroo Before Their 2017 Performance
The neo-jazz band and frequent rap collaborators discuss closing out Bonnaroo 2017, residencies at Coachella, and how to work up a crowd.
Jane Schuyler3376 days ago