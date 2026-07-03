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Jas Prince gifted Drake, his dad, and his son Flawless Diamond Co. custom OVO owl chains to celebrate the rapper's 35th birthday this past weekend.Jordan Rose
Ken “Duro” Ifill was DJ Clue’s right hand man, and also mixed your favorite rap album. Now he has a high-powered gig at a major record company. Here’s how it happened.Shawn Setaro
At their best, storytelling MCs can be legitimately cinematic.MattBarone
From Stetsasonic to De La Soul and beyond, Prince Paul has made some monumental moves in the hip-hop game.Jaeki Cho