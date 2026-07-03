James Prince

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Drake performing at Coachella
Music

Here’s the Foreword Drake Wrote for J. Prince’s Upcoming Memoir

Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J. Prince's memoir 'The Art & Science of Respect' has a foreword written by Drake—and there's audio, too.

tara mahadevan2963 days ago
drake getty ross gilmore
Music

J. Prince Called Drake and Told Him Not to Respond to Pusha-T

James "J." Prince is the CEO of Rap-A-Lot Records and he has a long history with Drake. His son, Jas Prince, is even credited for discovering Drake on MySpace and introducing him to Lil Wayne.

Eric Skelton2966 days ago
Notorious B.I.G. at the 1995 Billboard Awards
Music

Rap-A-Lot Records CEO James Prince Warned Biggie to Leave L.A. Prior to His Murder

James Prince warned the Notorious B.I.G. but he didn't listen.

tara mahadevan2985 days ago
Master P
Music

Watch Master P Pay Tribute to the 'Kings of the South'

Master P paid tribute to legendary figures from the South during the No Limit reunion show in New Orleans.

edwinortiz3299 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Bob Arum Talks About the Time He Paid James Prince $600,000 to Save Floyd Mayweather

Did James Prince intimidate Floyd Mayweather back in 2003?

Chris Yuscavage3829 days ago
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