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Music

Premiere: J-Zone "Gadget Ho"

Some new music from the rap veteran.

edwinortiz4715 days ago
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Music

J-Zone Lists his Top 15 45s

The DJ names his favorite 7" singles for ego trip.

Sam Weiss5021 days ago
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Music

20 Great Rap Songs Under 2 Minutes

From Cypress Hill to Black Sheep.

Andrew Martin5035 days ago
Music

J-Zone’s 6 Favorite Rap Single Covers That Didn’t Make The Cut

Here's six more that didn't make The 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Single Covers list.

Eric Diep5057 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day

5 possible cases of ghostwriting, Beanie Sigel live at SOB's, and a review of Jessie Ware's debut album.

Daniel Isenberg5082 days ago
Music

Music Links of The Day 5/2/2012

Mystikal performs at S.O.B.'s, 8 musicians that never quite made it, and the return of Baltimore's biggest band.

Daniel Isenberg5189 days ago
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Music

Eight Good Rap Albums With Terrible Cover Art

Blame it on the cover.

Daniel Isenberg5204 days ago

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