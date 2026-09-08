J-Zone
Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Beats, Rhymes, and Commerce: Remembering the Greatest Hip-Hop Shops
It was all so simple then.
J-Zone4809 days ago
In Memoriam: The Legacy of Tim Dog, 1967 - 2013
We take a look back at the life and legacy of the rapper best known for his epic diss track, "F**k Compton."
J-Zone4962 days ago
The 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Single Covers
The cover art is dope so here are the greatest hip-hop single covers.
J-Zone5120 days ago