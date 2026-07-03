From additions to the Yeezy line with the 450, to Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant signatures, these are the best new sneaker designs of the year, so far.Brendan Dunne
Featured
Ahead of the 'True Blue' Air Jordan 3's return, we're ranking are the best Air Jordan 3 colorways to ever release.Zac Dubasik
Here's a breakdown of the 2026 'True Blue' Air Jordan 3.Victor Deng
From Air Jordan 1s to the brand new Phantom 6 for the 2026 World Cup, here are Travis Scott's sneaker collabs ranked from worst to best.Mike DeStefano