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2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview
Who will lift the Stanley Cup? Colorado, Carolina, and Tampa Bay are among the favorites.
Mitchell & Ness Launches NHL Blue Line Jerseys Featuring Canadiens, Oilers, Leafs Legends
Sportswear company Mitchell & Ness launched their NHL Blue Line Jerseys this week following an agreement with the NHL in 2022 to produced apparel for the league
The 15 Highest-Paid NHL Players This Season, Ranked
Here are the richest players in the NHL, ranked by their 2021-2022 salaries. As arenas slowly start to refill with fans, star players continue to make bank.
Connor McDavid is Set to Become NHL's Highest-Paid Player
The Oilers captain is about to make some serious bank.
Connor McDavid’s Awkward Fan Encounter is Your New Favourite Meme
Awkward McDavid is all of us.