Connor Mcdavid

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Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche won in 2022.
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2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview

Who will lift the Stanley Cup? Colorado, Carolina, and Tampa Bay are among the favorites.

Matt Burke92 days ago
Mitchell & Ness NHL Jerseys Second Pic
Sports

Mitchell & Ness Launches NHL Blue Line Jerseys Featuring Canadiens, Oilers, Leafs Legends

Sportswear company Mitchell &amp; Ness launched their NHL Blue Line Jerseys this week following an agreement with the NHL in 2022 to produced apparel for the league

Louis Pavlakos1248 days ago
The 15 Highest-Paid NHL Players in 2021-2022
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The 15 Highest-Paid NHL Players This Season, Ranked

Here are the richest players in the NHL, ranked by their 2021-2022 salaries. As arenas slowly start to refill with fans, star players continue to make bank.

Laura Grande1739 days ago
mcdavid
Sports

Connor McDavid is Set to Become NHL's Highest-Paid Player

The Oilers captain is about to make some serious bank.

Aidan D'Aoust3306 days ago
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