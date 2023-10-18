Kanye West Told Elon Musk That Car Crash Gave Him 'Signs of Autism’ in Leaked Messages

In text messages shared on Instagram by Ian Connor, the artist formerly known as Kanye West told Elon Musk that he had "signs of autism" caused by his 2002 car crash.
"When are we going to speak," Ye asks Musk in the iMessage conversation, as seen below. "You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak. The nature of the relationship has to change. I'm not bi polar. I have signs of autism from my car accident."
Ye also once again accused Kim Kardashian of keeping his kids away from him, and commented on the current status of Musk's social media platform, which appears to be in a constant state of turmoil.
"You can't watch Kim keep my kids from me," he added. "And not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform."
It's unclear when the messages were sent, but the timestamps suggest they were recent. "Get this out to the public," Ye told Connor, who replied, "Say less."
The crash Ye is referring to is his near-fatal car accident which occurred while he was driving home from a recording studio in October 2002. The accident left his jaw shattered. He famously documented his recovery process on his track "Through the Wire."
Ye is banned from Instagram for his antisemitic rants last year and was suspended on X/Twitter by Musk, who said he "tried" his "best" to speak with the multi-hyphenate after he praised Adolf Hitler in an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. "He again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," wrote Musk in December last year. Ye's account was reinstated roughly eight months later, but he has yet to post.
The revival of online drama with Ye, specifically in regards to his children with ex-wife Kim, could indicate that he's looking to step into the spotlight once again after retreating briefly on account of his embrace of antisemitism. Earlier this month, it was reported that Ye is looking to debut a new album during a special event in Italy on Oct. 27. If the project does, in fact, arrive later this month, it will be his first since he went off the deep-end last year.