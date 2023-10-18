Kanye West Told Elon Musk That Car Crash Gave Him 'Signs of Autism’ in Leaked Messages

In text messages shared on Instagram by Ian Connor, the artist formerly known as Kanye West told Elon Musk that he had "signs of autism" caused by his 2002 car crash.

"When are we going to speak," Ye asks Musk in the iMessage conversation, as seen below. "You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak. The nature of the relationship has to change. I'm not bi polar. I have signs of autism from my car accident."

Ye also once again accused Kim Kardashian of keeping his kids away from him, and commented on the current status of Musk's social media platform, which appears to be in a constant state of turmoil.

"You can't watch Kim keep my kids from me," he added. "And not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform."

It's unclear when the messages were sent, but the timestamps suggest they were recent. "Get this out to the public," Ye told Connor, who replied, "Say less."