Hurricanes

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Latest Stories

Sean Paul & Shaggy Lead All-Star Reggae Lineup for Hurricane Melissa Relief
Music

Sean Paul and Shaggy Lead All-Star Reggae Lineup for Hurricane Melissa Relief

The goal of the Jamaica Strong Relief Concert is to raise $1M for Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica.

Bernadette Giacomazzo226 days ago
Sean Paul wearing sunglasses outdoors on the left; a boat amid storm debris on the right.
Music

Sean Paul Promises to Match Jamaica Hurricane Melissa Relief Donations up to $50,000

The Category 5 storm devastated Jamaica this week, killing four and leaving thousands displaced.

Alex Ocho260 days ago
Dame Dash arrives to Stoop Talk
Music

Dame Dash Says He Hesitated to Evacuate From Hurricane Milton Because It Might've Looked 'Soft'

Dash confirmed he and his family ultimately left their Florida home as the state braced for the Category 3 storm.

Joshua Espinoza645 days ago
Anderson Cooper
Life

Video Shows Anderson Cooper Hit by Debris During Hurricane Milton Coverage: ‘That Wasn’t Good’

The CNN anchor reported live on the scene from Siesta Keys, Florida.

tara mahadevan645 days ago
Lieutenant Dan hides in boat
Pop Culture

Viral Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan' Hasn't Left His Boat Amid Hurricane Milton Fears, State Says (UPDATE)

Joseph Malinowski has gone viral recently for refusing to leave his boat while Hurricane Milton prepares to batter the entire state of Florida.

Noah Cortez646 days ago
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Still of Shawn Hendrix taking a selfie video in front of cases of Prime drinks.
Life

Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration Delivers Huge Shipment for Hurricane Helene Relief in North Carolina

Hurricane Helene caused historic flooding along its 800-mile path and its death toll has climbed to 162 across six states.

Alex Ocho653 days ago
Travis Scott wears a sleeveless shirt, Megan Thee Stallion is in a stylish gown, and Bun B wears a denim jacket at various music events
Music

Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bun B Providing Hurricane Beryl Relief to Houston Residents (UPDATE)

The hurricane has left almost 3 million people without power in the Houston area.

tara mahadevan729 days ago
Life

At Least 89 Dead in Maui Wildfires With Toll Expected to Rise, Now Deadliest Wildfire in Over 100 Years (UPDATE)

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier informed press, "We don't know how many people are dead...we just don't know."

Jose Martinez1073 days ago
Joe Biden talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.
Life

President Says 'No One F*cks With a Biden' on Hot Mic in Florida

During a conversation with Fort Myers Beach mayor Ray Murphy, the president was recorded on a hot mic assuring that "no one f*cks with a Biden."

Jose Martinez1381 days ago
Florida reporter puts condom on mic
Life

Florida Reporter Goes Viral for Using Condom to Protect Microphone While Covering Hurricane Ian

NBC2's Kyla Galer defended the move on social media as she provided on-the-ground coverage of Hurricane Ian, explaining that "it helps protect the gear."

Joshua Espinoza1388 days ago
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