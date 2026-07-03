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Sean Paul and Shaggy Lead All-Star Reggae Lineup for Hurricane Melissa Relief
The goal of the Jamaica Strong Relief Concert is to raise $1M for Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica.
Sean Paul Promises to Match Jamaica Hurricane Melissa Relief Donations up to $50,000
The Category 5 storm devastated Jamaica this week, killing four and leaving thousands displaced.
Dame Dash Says He Hesitated to Evacuate From Hurricane Milton Because It Might've Looked 'Soft'
Dash confirmed he and his family ultimately left their Florida home as the state braced for the Category 3 storm.
Video Shows Anderson Cooper Hit by Debris During Hurricane Milton Coverage: ‘That Wasn’t Good’
The CNN anchor reported live on the scene from Siesta Keys, Florida.
Viral Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan' Hasn't Left His Boat Amid Hurricane Milton Fears, State Says (UPDATE)
Joseph Malinowski has gone viral recently for refusing to leave his boat while Hurricane Milton prepares to batter the entire state of Florida.
Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration Delivers Huge Shipment for Hurricane Helene Relief in North Carolina
Hurricane Helene caused historic flooding along its 800-mile path and its death toll has climbed to 162 across six states.
Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bun B Providing Hurricane Beryl Relief to Houston Residents (UPDATE)
The hurricane has left almost 3 million people without power in the Houston area.
At Least 89 Dead in Maui Wildfires With Toll Expected to Rise, Now Deadliest Wildfire in Over 100 Years (UPDATE)
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier informed press, "We don't know how many people are dead...we just don't know."
President Says 'No One F*cks With a Biden' on Hot Mic in Florida
During a conversation with Fort Myers Beach mayor Ray Murphy, the president was recorded on a hot mic assuring that "no one f*cks with a Biden."
Florida Reporter Goes Viral for Using Condom to Protect Microphone While Covering Hurricane Ian
NBC2's Kyla Galer defended the move on social media as she provided on-the-ground coverage of Hurricane Ian, explaining that "it helps protect the gear."