Hoverboards

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Hoverboard
Life

Hoverboarding Dentist Receives 12-Year Prison Sentence for Fraud and Reckless Endangerment

Anchorage dentist Seth Lookhart, who was filmed riding a hoverboard as he extracted a patient's tooth, was charged with fraud and reckless endangerment.

Joshua Espinoza2130 days ago
Amazon sign.
Life

Amazon Sued After Hoverboard Fire Allegedly Burns Down House and Kills Two Dogs

A family in California is suing Amazon and claiming the company sold them a hoverboard that burned down their house and killed their two dogs.

Kyle Neubeck3327 days ago
hoverboard
Life

Second Child Dies Following Pennsylvania Hoverboard Fire

Authorities seek answers after a second child died following a fire that began when a hoverboard malfunctioned.

Daniel Barna3408 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Bubba Watson’s Golf Cart Jetpack Looks Like It's Straight Out of the Future

Bubba Watson showed off his new golf cart jetpack that Oakley created to celebrate the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Gavin Evans3651 days ago
Pop Culture

Pro Wrestling and Hoverboards Have Finally Come Together

Who needs steel chairs when you've got swegways?

Wil Jones3841 days ago
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Sports

Ronaldinho Has Released a Hoverboard That Looks Just Like His iconic Nike Tiempo

Brazil legend Ronaldinho has hopped on the world's latest trend for an easy payday.

Corey Pellatt3844 days ago
Pop Culture

A Kid's Faulty Hoverboard Exploded and Burnt down Her Family Home

Falling off is not the most dangerous thing about hoverboards.

Wil Jones3847 days ago
Pop Culture

Hoverboard Overheats, Causes House Fire

After several blazes overseas, Australia gets a home-grown Hoverboard house fire.

Chad Freeman3847 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch This Hoverboard Rider Casually Shoplift a Crate of Lucozade From a Shop

Clearly when no f***s were given for this young hoverboard shoplifter

Jerry Gadiano3873 days ago
Pop Culture

Over 15,000 'Unsafe' Hoverboards Have Been Seized at the UK Border

Faulty products have been deemed unsafe by trading authorities.

Jerry Gadiano3880 days ago
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