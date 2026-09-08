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Kelly Blumenauer

Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

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10 DIY Home Improvements That Only Take a Weekend to Complete

Have a few home projects but short on time? You can enjoy your weekends and still get exactly what you envisioned with these quick DIY improvements.

Kelly Blumenauer4360 days ago
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10 Hacks to Make Your Tiny Apartment Feel Bigger

You may not be able to afford a bigger place, but there are ways to make your current box-sized apartment feel bigger. Here's what you need to do.

Kelly Blumenauer4385 days ago
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You're Doing It Wrong: Online Dating

No, your grandparents didn't meet on Tinder.

Kelly Blumenauer4456 days ago

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