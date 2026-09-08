Kelly Blumenauer
Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
10 DIY Home Improvements That Only Take a Weekend to Complete
Have a few home projects but short on time? You can enjoy your weekends and still get exactly what you envisioned with these quick DIY improvements.
Kelly Blumenauer4360 days ago
10 Hacks to Make Your Tiny Apartment Feel Bigger
You may not be able to afford a bigger place, but there are ways to make your current box-sized apartment feel bigger. Here's what you need to do.
Kelly Blumenauer4385 days ago
You're Doing It Wrong: Online Dating
No, your grandparents didn't meet on Tinder.
Kelly Blumenauer4456 days ago