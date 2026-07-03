Homelessness

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Carey Means.
Pop Culture

'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Star Carey Means Says He's Facing Homelessness: 'Please Help!!'

The voice actor, who played Frylock in the beloved animated series, says rising rent and medical setbacks have him and his wife struggling financially.

Alex Ocho42 days ago
Jaden Smith with distinctive dreadlocks, wearing a black suit and white shirt, stands against a blue background.
Pop Culture

Jaden Smith Wants to Open a Skid Row Building Offering Meals Every Day: ‘That’s My Real Dream'

In 2019, Smith launched the "I Love You" vegan food truck serving unhoused people.

Alex Ocho149 days ago
Shirley Raines at the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors held at Novo on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Life

Shirley Raines, TikTok Activist Who Helped Homeless Population on Skid Row, Dies at 58 

The Beauty 2 the Streetz founder, known as Ms. Shirley, was known for viral videos of her helping those in need.

Jaelani Turner-Williams169 days ago
Mickey Rourke with sunglasses and a black outfit stands in front of a red backdrop at the Antalya Film Festival.
Pop Culture

Mickey Rourke Launches GoFundMe to Help Raise $60,000 in Hopes of Avoiding Eviction

The actor is seeking help after allegedly falling behind on rent for his Los Angeles home.

Alex Ocho193 days ago
New Banksy mural in London
Style

Banksy's New London Mural Appears to Address Child Homelessness

The street artist appeared to confirmed the photos are his by posting photos of the artwork to his Instagram account.

tara mahadevan205 days ago
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Sophie Rain
Pop Culture

Sophie Rain Donates $121,000 of OnlyFans Income Made in 24 Hours to Food Charity

Rain says that money can buy "1,210,0000" meals for the unhoused.

tara mahadevan262 days ago
Finesse2tymes wearing a Gucci jacket and a Palm Angels hoodie with layered chains, standing indoors near yellow bollards.
Music

Finesee2Tymes' Mom Launches Fundraiser: 'My Son's Actions Have Left Me Homeless'

The rapper's mother, Pluria Alexander, says he was helping her with bills until they had a "falling out."

Alex Ocho340 days ago
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Dawn Robinson of En Vogue performs onstage during City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala 2019 on October 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Music

Dawn Robinson Says She Finds 'Freedom' in Living in Her Car

The former En Vogue member called her current living experience "a very healing time."

Jaelani Turner-Williams471 days ago
Singer Dawn Robinson and singer Dre Allen arrive at MusicMogul's first music competition at The House of Blues Sunset Strip on August 18, 2009 in West Hollywood, California.
Music

Dawn Robinson's Ex-Husband Offers Her a Hotel Job After Learning She's Living in Her Car

Andre Allen wants to help the former En Vogue member, who currently lives in her car.

Jaelani Turner-Williams490 days ago
Left: Wrapped pineapple flavored candy. Right: A meth pill
Life

New Zealand Food Bank Apologizes After Handing Out Meth-Laced Candy

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Drug Foundation said the laced candies contained a lethal amount of methamphetamine.

Alex Ocho701 days ago
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Saweetie, wearing a fluffy coat, talks into a radio microphone during an interview. She gestures with her hand, showcasing her long, colorful nails
Music

Saweetie Emotionally Recalls Living in Her Car Before Becoming Famous: ‘I Was Literally Couch Surfing’

The 30-year-old rapper recalled the harsh realities of her life pre-fame and giving herself a deadline to make it in Los Angeles.

Alex Ocho788 days ago
Life

Couple Living in Storage Unit Kicked Out After Viral Video

The Philadelphia-area couple have been documenting their houseless journey on TikTok since last March.

Alex Ocho908 days ago

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