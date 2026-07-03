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Dr. Dre’s eldest daughter LaTanya Young, who was recently reported to have been living out of her car, started a GoFundMe with a $50,000 goal.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Pop Culture
Caitlyn Jenner's Comments About a Rich Friend Seeing Homelessness Are Getting Picked Apart
Caitlyn Jenner, a rich white woman, went on Fox News to recall a friend saying, "I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless."Trace William Cowen
LGBTQ+ youth & young adults remind us how vulnerable being queer in a pandemic can be. Here's how they are surviving the COVID-19 crisis.DoctorJonPaul
The iron spikes were installed outside an HDFC.Julia Reiss