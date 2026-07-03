Latest Stories
People Are Debating Whether The Young Drake At His Concert Was Real Or A Hologram
The younger version of Drake handed him a book ahead of the first song
Saudi Arabia Reveals Plans for Cube-Shaped Skyscraper the Size of 20 Empire State Buildings
The massive structure is part of a larger effort to build a massive new downtown space in Saudi Arabia's capital, with a projected launch date of 2030.
Resurfaced ‘Family Guy’ Joke About Nipsey Hussle Stirs Debate
The joke in question appeared in a 2021 episode of the animated comedy. Though it's not clear why, a short clip of the episode went viral on Twitter this week.
Kanye Gave Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Late Father for Her Birthday
Kim Kardashian shared a video of the hologram on social media Thursday night: "It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion."
Whitney Houston Hologram Debuts in Scott Storch Variety Show Without Permission From Estate
Whitney Houston's previously-scrapped hologram debuted earlier this month during a variety show created by Scott Storch for the network FilmOn TV.
Stream Action Bronson's New Album 'Only for Dolphins'
Action Bronson's fifth studio album 'Only For Dolphins' has arrived, the follow-up to his 2018 LP 'White Bronco' and 2019 EP 'Lamb Over Rice.'
Stream Action Bronson's New Track "Mongolia" f/ Meyhem Lauren and Hologram
The collaborative single hit streaming services Wednesday afternoon, just days before Bronson unleashes his 'Only for Dolphins' studio album.
2Pac Hologram Enlisted for Supreme's Spring/Summer Drop
The hologram famously performed at Coachella back in 2012.
German Circus Holds Cruelty-Free Show Using Holograms of Animals
All the fun of the circus without any of the guilt.
A Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Is in the Works
A Whitney Houston hologram tour is currently being put together with backing from her estate.
Japanese Man Claims He's Married to Hologram
A 35-year-old man in Japan claims that he's married to a fictional character hologram named Hatsune Miku.