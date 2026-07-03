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Latest Stories

Music

People Are Debating Whether The Young Drake At His Concert Was Real Or A Hologram

The younger version of Drake handed him a book ahead of the first song

Louis Pavlakos1107 days ago
Cube skyscraper building unveiled in plans
Life

Saudi Arabia Reveals Plans for Cube-Shaped Skyscraper the Size of 20 Empire State Buildings

The massive structure is part of a larger effort to build a massive new downtown space in Saudi Arabia's capital, with a projected launch date of 2030.

Trace William Cowen1242 days ago
Nipsey Hussle is seen at a Grammys event
Pop Culture

Resurfaced ‘Family Guy’ Joke About Nipsey Hussle Stirs Debate

The joke in question appeared in a 2021 episode of the animated comedy. Though it's not clear why, a short clip of the episode went viral on Twitter this week.

Trace William Cowen1269 days ago
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Pop Culture

Kanye Gave Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Late Father for Her Birthday

Kim Kardashian shared a video of the hologram on social media Thursday night: "It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion."

Joshua Espinoza2087 days ago
whitney hologram
Music

Whitney Houston Hologram Debuts in Scott Storch Variety Show Without Permission From Estate

Whitney Houston's previously-scrapped hologram debuted earlier this month during a variety show created by Scott Storch for the network FilmOn TV.

tara mahadevan2117 days ago
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action bronson album
Music

Stream Action Bronson's New Album 'Only for Dolphins'

Action Bronson's fifth studio album 'Only For Dolphins' has arrived, the follow-up to his 2018 LP 'White Bronco' and 2019 EP 'Lamb Over Rice.'

tara mahadevan2122 days ago
Action Bronson "Mongolia" f/ Mayhem Lauren and Hologram
Music

Stream Action Bronson's New Track "Mongolia" f/ Meyhem Lauren and Hologram

The collaborative single hit streaming services Wednesday afternoon, just days before Bronson unleashes his 'Only for Dolphins' studio album.

Joshua Espinoza2130 days ago
pac
Style

2Pac Hologram Enlisted for Supreme's Spring/Summer Drop

The hologram famously performed at Coachella back in 2012.

Trace William Cowen2342 days ago
circus roncalli hologram
Life

German Circus Holds Cruelty-Free Show Using Holograms of Animals

All the fun of the circus without any of the guilt.

Jose Martinez2598 days ago
Whitney Houston at the 2004 World Music Awards.
Music

A Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Is in the Works

A Whitney Houston hologram tour is currently being put together with backing from her estate.

Gavin Evans2615 days ago
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Akihiko Kondo
Life

Japanese Man Claims He's Married to Hologram

A 35-year-old man in Japan claims that he's married to a fictional character hologram named Hatsune Miku.

Gavin Evans2804 days ago

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