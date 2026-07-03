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Hoka Stinson One7
Sneakers

Hoka's Stinson One7 Trail Shoe Is Available on Complex

Here's how to buy the three Hoka Stinson One7 colorways.

Victor Deng206 days ago
Marni x Hoka Bondi B3LS
Sneakers

Marni and Hoka Are Releasing a $395 Bondi Collab in April

Four colorways are dropping for the Marni x Hoka Bondi B3LS.

Victor Deng500 days ago
Hoka Mafate Speed 4 Lite Stsfy
Sneakers

More Satisfy x Hoka Sneakers Are Releasing Soon

How to buy the duo's new Mafate Speed 4 Lite colorways.

Victor Deng612 days ago
Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 'Pine Green' DR5415 103 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Pine Green' Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 to the 'Big Bubble' Nike Air Max 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1214 days ago
Bodega x Hoka Tor Ultra Collection
Sneakers

Another Bodega x Hoka Collab Is Releasing Soon

Bodega and Hoka One One are dropping a new Tor Ultra collection in March 2023. Click here for the release details along with a detailed look.

Victor Deng1222 days ago
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Bodega Sneaker Collaborations
Sneakers

The Stories Behind Bodega’s Best Sneaker Collaborations

We spoke with Bodega product designer Drew White and marketing director Matthew Zaremba about the boutique's most recognizable sneaker collabs.

Mike DeStefano1316 days ago
Sole Collector Release Dates March 22 2022
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the 'Muslin' Air Jordan 3 to the Air Max 1 colorways to celebrate Air Max Day, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1578 days ago
Air Jordan 3 'Muslin' DH7139 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Muslin' Air Jordan 3 to the Air Max 1 colorways to celebrate Air Max Day, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1578 days ago
Bodega x Hoka Kaha Low GTX (Group)
Sneakers

Bodega Is Collaborating With Hoka

Retailer Bodega is collaborating with Hoka on a Kaha Low Gore-Tex sneaker and ORA recovery slides. Find out more details and release date info here.

Riley Jones1591 days ago
Supreme x Junya Watanabe Comme des Garcons Man
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x Junya Watanabe, White Mountaineering x Uniqlo, Vans x Palace, and More

Supreme x Junya Watanabe, White Mountaineering x Uniqlo, Vans x Palace, and more great drops are highlighted in this weekly roundup of style releases.

Lei Takanashi1717 days ago
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Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to ‘Complex Sneakers Podcast’ Ep. 97: Salomon and Hoka Sneakers, a Trip to Nike HQ, and More

For episode 97 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, the co-hosts discuss smaller sneaker brands as well as recap the sneaker-related things they’ve been up to.

Victor Deng1722 days ago
collab
Style

HOKA ONE ONE and thisisneverthat Link Up for New Collab Capsule

As HOKA's VP of Product explained, these pieces mark a "union" of premium performance and premium streetwear between HOKA ONE ONE and thisisneverthat.

Trace William Cowen1946 days ago
Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low Side
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low to 'Midnight Navy' Air Jordan 3, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1949 days ago
NBA Referee Sneakers
Sneakers

The Other NBA Sneakers: The Uniform World of Referee Shoes

The lack of referee-specific shoes makes it tough for NBA refs to find sneakers that work for them. Here's why they're wearing Nike, New Balance, and Hoka.

Tim Newcomb2157 days ago

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