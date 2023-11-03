Nicole McLaughlin on Her Hoka Sneaker: ‘I Went From Being a Fan to Having a Collab’

The DIY designer says that the idea for the gaiter partially came about to remedy the issue of pebbles and debris getting lodged in her sneakers while she was trail running in Colorado. The five utility pockets also offer practical storage to house any rocks you discover on your expedition or useful equipment like a carabiner. Even if you don’t plan on wearing your pair on the trails, you can utilize the various compartments across the mesh covering to stash items of your choosing (we’ll let you use your imagination).

McLaughlin jokes that it could even be a way to showcase your personality. Fill it with small things that tell people a bit about yourself. After all, plenty of people say the first thing they notice about a person is their shoes, right? The uses for the system are abundant.

“I almost feel like it’s me embodied in a shoe. The gaiter is kind of the crazy, wild idea. It has the pockets, but still serves a very important purpose,” says McLaughlin. “And then the shoe without the gaiter is definitely a shoe that I'd be wearing every day.”

McLaughlin’s fans and followers know her for the one-of-one upcycled projects that populate her Instagram page , which are often intended as art pieces rather than items meant to be worn practically. Some followers may not realize that McLaughlin has a background in the footwear industry. Before her personal brand took off, she worked as a graphic designer at Reebok from 2016 to 2019. She knows what it takes to make something that can live in the marketplace.

“I understand the balance between functionality and something that feels a little bit more out there,” says McLaughlin. “I think it's important because a lot of people that have gotten into my work have gotten into it from a meme or a TikTok. I feel like being able to marry the two ideas is something that I always strive to do.”