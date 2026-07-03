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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Hilary Duff Explains How She Made Her Divorce 'Way Easier' for Her Son
The actress divorced her first husband, Mike Comrie, in 2016 after six years of marriage.
Jaelani Turner-Williams128 days ago
Pop Culture
Hilary Duff Responds to 'Disgusting' Child Sex Trafficking Allegations
The former Disney star responded to baseless accusations of child sex trafficking after posting a photo of her son on Instagram.
Joshua Espinoza2245 days ago
Pop Culture
Hilary Duff Says a 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Is Still Being Considered
It's been over 15 years since Hillary Duff last portrayed Lizzie McGuire on her Disney Channel show of the same name that originally ran from 2001 to 2004.
Joe Price2778 days ago