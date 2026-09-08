Ebenezer Samuel
Latest Stories
Review: “Kingdoms of Amalur” Wins With Impressive Combat & Bold Visuals
38 Studios' first game injects some fresh ideas into the traditional RPG.
Hall of Shame: 11 Athletes Who Don't Belong In NBA 2K12's Legends Showcase
Instead of shopping for truly unforgettable players, NBA 2K12 tosses in a bunch of lesser lights from its NBA's Greatest modes.
Review: Big Stars Align For "WWE '12," But Problems Remain
WWE '12 developers rescue the pixelated game from its real-life self and inject old-time star power into a league that's sorely lacking true icons.
NBA 2K12 Reality Check: 25 Ballers Who Need Their Ratings Revised
Beasley's humility in judging his 80 rating in "NBA 2K12" as too high got us thinking about other out-of-place ratings in "NBA 2K12."
Preview: Three Things You're Gonna Love About "Skyrim"
Elder Scrolls games have always been deep, and Skyrim due out in just a few weeks on Nov. 11, is no different.
Review: "NBA 2K12" Blends Old School and New Controls
No roster update? No problem. 2K12 ditches today's players and an old staple move for yesterday's stars and post moves that Dwight Howard would die for.
Preview: 5 Things You're Going To Love About "NBA 2K12"
The real NBA is in danger of seeing its season never happen, but video game hoops marches on.
"Resistance 3" Weapons Gallery [Exclusive Complex Concept Art]
We're bringing you 11 exclusive, up-close art of the weapons in Resistance 3.
The 50 Most Dominant Madden Characters
EA Sports' Madden franchise has always been about the players. Complex would like to bring you our 50 favorite players in the history of the franchise.
The 15 Best Free iPhone And iPad Games
Of all the tablets, Apple's is the most expensive. That's why it's the one that needs free games the most.
2K Announces "NBA's Greatest" Mode in NBA 2K12
NBA 2K12 keeps getting more retro. [Updated: Trailer]
Interview: Mets Pitcher Dillon Gee Explains His Love of Video Games
The 25-year-old rookie talks PlayStation, <em>Sonic</em>, and why he never plays pitchers in <em>MLB: The Show</em>.
Game Preview: 5 Things You're Gonna Love About "Rocksmith"
The guitar video game is making a comeback, this time with an actual guitar.
Pull The Plug: 7 Video Game Franchises That Suck
You'd think they'd stop after one fail. But no, these gaming series keep going against all logic.
Interview: "NCAA Football 12" Producer Talks Lockouts, "Madden" Comparisons, And Game Improvements
<p>Lockout or no lockout, EA's college contender is looking to get some shine this year.</p>
Interview: Caron Butler on "NBA 2K11," Jason Terry's Gaming Skills, and Why He's Unbeatable At Pac-Man
He never saw it coming, but Tuff Juice is a certified gamehead.
Potent Portables: The Complex Mobile Gaming Roundup
From old-school nostalgia to FPS ports, we're breaking down the month in mobile gaming.
Tools Of The Trade: The 7 Most Essential Video Game Mechanics
Double jumps and cover systems are great and all, but gaming as we know it would be nothing without these fundamentals.