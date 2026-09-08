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Ebenezer Samuel

Joined July 2014 | 18 posts
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Latest Stories

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Review: “Kingdoms of Amalur” Wins With Impressive Combat & Bold Visuals

38 Studios&#39; first game injects some fresh ideas into the traditional RPG.

Ebenezer Samuel5327 days ago
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Hall of Shame: 11 Athletes Who Don't Belong In NBA 2K12's Legends Showcase

Instead of shopping for truly unforgettable players, NBA 2K12 tosses in a bunch of lesser lights from its NBA's Greatest modes.

Ebenezer Samuel5398 days ago
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Review: Big Stars Align For "WWE '12," But Problems Remain

WWE '12 developers rescue the pixelated game from its real-life self and inject old-time star power into a league that's sorely lacking true icons.

Ebenezer Samuel5413 days ago
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NBA 2K12 Reality Check: 25 Ballers Who Need Their Ratings Revised

Beasley's humility in judging his 80 rating in "NBA 2K12" as too high got us thinking about other out-of-place ratings in "NBA 2K12."

Ebenezer Samuel5414 days ago
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Preview: Three Things You're Gonna Love About "Skyrim"

Elder Scrolls games have always been deep, and Skyrim due out in just a few weeks on Nov. 11, is no different.

Ebenezer Samuel5441 days ago
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Review: "NBA 2K12" Blends Old School and New Controls

No roster update? No problem. 2K12 ditches today's players and an old staple move for yesterday's stars and post moves that Dwight Howard would die for.

Ebenezer Samuel5456 days ago
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Preview: 5 Things You're Going To Love About "NBA 2K12"

The real NBA is in danger of seeing its season never happen, but video game hoops marches on.

Ebenezer Samuel5477 days ago
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"Resistance 3" Weapons Gallery [Exclusive Complex Concept Art]

We're bringing you 11 exclusive, up-close art of the weapons in Resistance 3.

Ebenezer Samuel5489 days ago
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The 50 Most Dominant Madden Characters

EA Sports' Madden franchise has always been about the players. Complex would like to bring you our 50 favorite players in the history of the franchise.

Ebenezer Samuel5498 days ago
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The 15 Best Free iPhone And iPad Games

Of all the tablets, Apple's is the most expensive. That's why it's the one that needs free games the most.

Ebenezer Samuel5516 days ago
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2K Announces "NBA's Greatest" Mode in NBA 2K12

NBA 2K12 keeps getting more retro. [Updated: Trailer]

Ebenezer Samuel5524 days ago
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Interview: Mets Pitcher Dillon Gee Explains His Love of Video Games

The 25-year-old rookie talks PlayStation, <em>Sonic</em>, and why he never plays pitchers in <em>MLB: The Show</em>.

Ebenezer Samuel5529 days ago

Game Preview: 5 Things You're Gonna Love About "Rocksmith"

The guitar video game is making a comeback, this time with an actual guitar.

Ebenezer Samuel5532 days ago
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Pull The Plug: 7 Video Game Franchises That Suck

You'd think they'd stop after one fail. But no, these gaming series keep going against all logic.

Ebenezer Samuel5543 days ago
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Interview: "NCAA Football 12" Producer Talks Lockouts, "Madden" Comparisons, And Game Improvements

<p>Lockout or no lockout, EA's college contender is looking to get some shine this year.</p>

Ebenezer Samuel5551 days ago
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Interview: Caron Butler on "NBA 2K11," Jason Terry's Gaming Skills, and Why He's Unbeatable At Pac-Man

He never saw it coming, but Tuff Juice is a certified gamehead.

Ebenezer Samuel5560 days ago
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Potent Portables: The Complex Mobile Gaming Roundup

From old-school nostalgia to FPS ports, we're breaking down the month in mobile gaming.

Ebenezer Samuel5564 days ago
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Tools Of The Trade: The 7 Most Essential Video Game Mechanics

Double jumps and cover systems are great and all, but gaming as we know it would be nothing without these fundamentals.

Ebenezer Samuel5571 days ago

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