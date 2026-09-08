Stu Horvath Portrait

Stu Horvath

Joined July 2014 | 14 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 25 Best Video Games Of 2011 (So Far)

From shooters to RPGs to remakes to stunning new IPs, we're counting down the best of the year. Well, of the first half of the year.

Stu Horvath5567 days ago
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Our 25 Favorite Weird-Ass Video Game Controllers

It's not all gamepads and joysticks, so we're celebrating the oddest of the odd.

Stu Horvath5594 days ago
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Game Preview: 5 Things You're Gonna Love About "The Darkness II"

Being a demonically possessed emo mobster means never having to say you're sorry.

Stu Horvath5611 days ago
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Reanimated: The 15 Best Machinima Videos Of All Time

If all video-game movies were like this, maybe there would be good video-game movies!

Stu Horvath5622 days ago
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Game Preview: 5 Things You're Gonna Love About "InFamous 2"

The superpowered PS3 adventure is coming back with a sequel, and we're running down how the game has changed.

Stu Horvath5646 days ago
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Game Preview: 5 Things You're Gonna Love About "F.E.A.R. 3"

Thrills, chills, and co-op await us in Day 1 Studios' follow-up. Hopefully.

Stu Horvath5658 days ago
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From MLB to RPGs: The Curt Schilling Interview

The future Hall of Famer talks old-school gaming and turning Coco Crisp into a "World of Warcraft" addict.

Stu Horvath5660 days ago
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Highlight Reel: The 5 Best Stories of GDC 2011

Well, not counting the stuff we can't talk about yet. Which is a lot. Seriously, we've signed more NDAs than an Area 51 employee.

Stu Horvath5672 days ago
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Game Preview: 5 Things You're Gonna Love About "Brink"

Bethesda's new shooter brings together style and story in a way that's not been seen in a multiplayer campaign.

Stu Horvath5681 days ago

A Ridickulously Good Time: The "Bulletstorm" Review

People Can Fly's new shooter is a gloriously self-aware heap of bombast and testosterone. But is all that RAWR enough for a lasting experience?

Stu Horvath5686 days ago
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What The Helghast?: The "Killzone 3" Review

Guerilla's threequel isn't the most colorful shooter, but can it overcome its palette with vivid gameplay?

Stu Horvath5687 days ago
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The 25 Hardest Games Of The Millennium

Old-school games may have been unreasonably hard, but they've got nothing on these madmakers.

Stu Horvath5692 days ago

Interview: Media Molecule's Martin Lynagh Talks "LittleBigPlanet2"

The game's producer breaks down exactly what makes LBP2's level creator so powerful.

Stu Horvath5701 days ago
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Back In Sack: The 10 Best Game Remakes In "LittleBigPlanet 2"

The platformer's level editor is so powerful that people have been going nuts recreating their favorite games. Consider it free DLC!

Stu Horvath5702 days ago

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