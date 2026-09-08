Stu Horvath
Latest Stories
The 25 Best Video Games Of 2011 (So Far)
From shooters to RPGs to remakes to stunning new IPs, we're counting down the best of the year. Well, of the first half of the year.
Our 25 Favorite Weird-Ass Video Game Controllers
It's not all gamepads and joysticks, so we're celebrating the oddest of the odd.
Game Preview: 5 Things You're Gonna Love About "The Darkness II"
Being a demonically possessed emo mobster means never having to say you're sorry.
Reanimated: The 15 Best Machinima Videos Of All Time
If all video-game movies were like this, maybe there would be good video-game movies!
Game Preview: 5 Things You're Gonna Love About "InFamous 2"
The superpowered PS3 adventure is coming back with a sequel, and we're running down how the game has changed.
Game Preview: 5 Things You're Gonna Love About "F.E.A.R. 3"
Thrills, chills, and co-op await us in Day 1 Studios' follow-up. Hopefully.
From MLB to RPGs: The Curt Schilling Interview
The future Hall of Famer talks old-school gaming and turning Coco Crisp into a "World of Warcraft" addict.
Highlight Reel: The 5 Best Stories of GDC 2011
Well, not counting the stuff we can't talk about yet. Which is a lot. Seriously, we've signed more NDAs than an Area 51 employee.
Game Preview: 5 Things You're Gonna Love About "Brink"
Bethesda's new shooter brings together style and story in a way that's not been seen in a multiplayer campaign.
A Ridickulously Good Time: The "Bulletstorm" Review
People Can Fly's new shooter is a gloriously self-aware heap of bombast and testosterone. But is all that RAWR enough for a lasting experience?
What The Helghast?: The "Killzone 3" Review
Guerilla's threequel isn't the most colorful shooter, but can it overcome its palette with vivid gameplay?
The 25 Hardest Games Of The Millennium
Old-school games may have been unreasonably hard, but they've got nothing on these madmakers.
Interview: Media Molecule's Martin Lynagh Talks "LittleBigPlanet2"
The game's producer breaks down exactly what makes LBP2's level creator so powerful.
Back In Sack: The 10 Best Game Remakes In "LittleBigPlanet 2"
The platformer's level editor is so powerful that people have been going nuts recreating their favorite games. Consider it free DLC!