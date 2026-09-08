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Branden J. Peters

Joined July 2014 | 144 posts
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How Eastside Golf Is Making Golf Everyone’s Game

Co-founders Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper take us through their personal and professional histories, and what it means to bring change and diversity to the sport.

Branden J. Peters702 days ago
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How Two Inexperienced Racing Rookies Took on the Baja 500

Tim Whale and Mark Hoashi had no clue what it'd really be like driving the Baja 500.

Branden J. Peters4397 days ago
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Interview: Alexis DeJoria Talks About the Growth and Diversification of NHRA Drag Racing

Alexis DeJoria has been proving herself in NHRA.

Branden J. Peters4461 days ago
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W Motors: A Conversation With The Designer Of The World's Most Controversial Supercar

The Lykan Hypersport, the UAE's first supercar, is one of the most mysterious in the world. We went to the designer for answers.

Branden J. Peters4476 days ago
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5 Reasons It's Time To Give NHRA Drag Racing a Chance

It's not what it seems.

Branden J. Peters4588 days ago
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Test Ride: We Went for a Spin in Audi's Self-Piloted Car

How close are self-piloted cars?

Branden J. Peters4615 days ago

FIFA 14 Writes a Hefty Check of Promise But Will It Cash? (Review)

Here's what we thought of the latest release.

Branden J. Peters4731 days ago

Preview: "FIFA 14" and the Rise of One of the Most Anticipated Games of 2013

Spend some time on the pitch with EA and Complex.

Branden J. Peters4808 days ago
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Test Drive: 2014 Subaru Forester 2.0 XT Touring

A welcome redesign.

Branden J. Peters4888 days ago
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Preview: Everything You Can Expect From "Madden NFL 25"

Things just got a lot more real.

Branden J. Peters4893 days ago
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Preview: "FIFA 14" Gets Tuned Up And Polished For The New Season

Here's everything you can expect

Branden J. Peters4900 days ago

Interview: Arian Foster Talks "Madden Bowl XIX" And Destroying Online Competition

Check out our exclusive chat with the most interesting man in the NFL.

Branden J. Peters4973 days ago
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Test Drive: 5 Things To Know About the 2012 Rav4 EV

You don't know the half about this electric vehicle.

Branden J. Peters5133 days ago
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Review: Can "Madden NFL 13" Pull Off A Sports And RPG Combo?

We take a closer look at this year's highly anticipated title.

Branden J. Peters5133 days ago
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Review: Does "NCAA Football 13" Hold Up To Last Season's Release?

We take a look at this year's title from the line of scrimmage.

Branden J. Peters5183 days ago
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5 Things You Should Know About "Pro Evolution Soccer 2013"

We take a quick look at this year's upcoming soccer throwdown from Konami.

Branden J. Peters5216 days ago

Preview: 5 Ways "FIFA 13" Will Revolutionize The Game

Staying on top of the food chain isn't easy but EA's next futbol release in the franchise sure makes it look that way.

Branden J. Peters5232 days ago

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