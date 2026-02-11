Latest GTA 6 Predictions Point to August 2026 for Next Trailer Drop

The next chapter of GTA 6 speculation is zeroing in on late summer. With Take-Two Interactive confirming that the game remains scheduled for November 19, 2026, attention has shifted toward when Rockstar Games will unveil its next major trailer.

Based on the company’s timeline and planned summer marketing rollout, industry watchers now point to August 2026 as the most likely window for the next big look at GTA 6. During its February 2026 earnings call, Take-Two reiterated that GTA 6 is “firmly on track” for its November launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The release date—Thursday, November 19, 2026—was listed clearly in the company’s forward schedule, with no revisions announced. That update helped quiet renewed fears of another delay following earlier shifts from 2025 to May 2026 and ultimately to November. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick expressed confidence in the current timeline, emphasizing the company’s expectations for record net bookings in Fiscal 2027. While he did not provide new details about gameplay or trailers, the earnings materials reinforced that Rockstar’s flagship title remains central to the company’s financial outlook.