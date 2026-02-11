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Latest GTA 6 Predictions Point to August 2026 for Next Trailer Drop

Aside from the trailer speculation, the good news is that there are no further delays to the release date.

Latest GTA 6 Predictions Suggest August 2026 Trailer Release
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The next chapter of GTA 6 speculation is zeroing in on late summer.

With Take-Two Interactive confirming that the game remains scheduled for November 19, 2026, attention has shifted toward when Rockstar Games will unveil its next major trailer.

Based on the company’s timeline and planned summer marketing rollout, industry watchers now point to August 2026 as the most likely window for the next big look at GTA 6.

During its February 2026 earnings call, Take-Two reiterated that GTA 6 is “firmly on track” for its November launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The release date—Thursday, November 19, 2026—was listed clearly in the company’s forward schedule, with no revisions announced.

That update helped quiet renewed fears of another delay following earlier shifts from 2025 to May 2026 and ultimately to November.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick expressed confidence in the current timeline, emphasizing the company’s expectations for record net bookings in Fiscal 2027.

While he did not provide new details about gameplay or trailers, the earnings materials reinforced that Rockstar’s flagship title remains central to the company’s financial outlook.

Marketing is slated to begin in summer 2026. With that window approaching, predictions of an August trailer are grounded in a typical blockbuster rollout strategy: a late-summer preview followed by a steady build toward a November release.

If that cadence holds, fans could see the next substantial GTA 6 footage within weeks of the marketing campaign kicking off.

The prior delay—from early 2026 to November—was framed as a move to ensure additional polish. Rockstar has not indicated further changes to its schedule, and no new postponements were mentioned in the earnings update. The absence of adjustments, paired with the formal listing of the date in investor materials, signals internal alignment around the November target.

As for the game itself, GTA 6 returns players to Vice City, now part of the fictional state of Leonida. The story will follow two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, marking a structural shift for the franchise’s mainline entries.

Expectations remain high, with Take-Two positioning the title as a landmark launch alongside continued support for Grand Theft Auto Online and the enduring success of Grand Theft Auto V.

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