Gladiator II

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We had a grip of remixes flow our way this week, but this is truly the best of the bunch. It's a great mixture of emerging sounds and qualified beatsmiths. As per usual, we go from the highest highs and the most emerging of the emerging artists. New school, true school, and the future classes. You already know this, though.
khrisd
Stellar batch of mixes for this week. Seriously. Loads of top-quality DJs dropping some of the finest sets, many for free. Because why not? Why not sort out a fierce set of tracks for the public. Get your Sunday archive on.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Russell Crowe.
Pop Culture

Russell Crowe Thinks 'Gladiator II' 'Failed' Because It Had No 'Moral Core'

The Australian actor, who played the lead in the first 'Gladiator' movie, said he "kept pushing back" against planned sex scenes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams33 days ago
Denzel Washington
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Isn't Mad About 'Gladiators II' Oscars Snub

“Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset," Washington joked about the snub.

Trey Alston522 days ago
Denzel Washington in a suit at an event
Pop Culture

Denzel Not a Film Buff: 'I’d Be the One Outside Looking to Rob You'

Add this one to Denzel's extremely long list of quotables this year.

Trace William Cowen577 days ago
Paul Mescal in gladiator attire, arms raised, looking up with an excited expression. The ground is visible beneath him.
Pop Culture

Watch Paul Mescal Sing in ‘SNL’ Skit of ‘Gladiator II’ As a Musical

Inspired by the success of 'Wicked' and 'Moana 2,' the Irish actor brought the house down with this epic musical parody.

Alex Ocho586 days ago
Denzel Washington attends the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II"
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington on ‘Gladiator II’ Costumes: ‘The Ladies Seem to Like the Rings a Lot’

The Oscar-winning actor has received a lot of love for his extravagant Roman fits.

Joshua Espinoza588 days ago
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Cynthia Erivo in a green dress with feathers and Ariana Grande in a pink gown, posing together at an event.
Pop Culture

‘Wicked’ Thumps ‘Gladiator 2’ at Box Office With Record-Breaking $114 Million Opening

The musical saw the biggest global launch for a film based on a Broadway musical.

tara mahadevan598 days ago
Denzel Washington smiling, wearing a black suit, against a dark background.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington's 'Gladiator II' Press Run Is Truly One for the Ages

He's putting this dress on, these rings, and going crazy. But that's not all.

Trace William Cowen602 days ago
Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington in a video for British Vogue.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Tells Paul Mescal He 'Prays' for His Generation Because of Social Media

The 69-year-old actor told his millennial 'Gladiator II' co-star that social media has provided new challenges for anyone in the public eye.

Joe Price603 days ago
Denzel Washington in a black suit and tie, looking to the side against a plain background.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Says He 'Shot Dope' But 'Never Got Strung Out'

The two-time Oscar winner has been decidedly candid while promoting 'Gladiator II.'

Trace William Cowen604 days ago
Denzel Washington and Snoop Dogg
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Links With Snoop Dogg: 'I Enjoy How You Enjoy Life'

The two legends spoke at the premiere of 'Gladiator 2.'

Trey Alston604 days ago
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Denzel Washington attends "Gladiator II" Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Reveals His Gay Kiss Scene Was Cut From 'Gladiator 2'

'Gladiator 2' hits theaters on Nov. 22.

Jose Martinez610 days ago
denzel laughing
Pop Culture

Report: Denzel Washington Is Putting This Dress On, These Rings, and He’s Going Crazy

One can only hope the collective mood of the planet will follow Denzel's blueprint as we start bringing 2024 to a close.

Trace William Cowen632 days ago
Denzel Washington in a black jacket at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce event backdrop
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Calls 'Gladiator' Sequel the 'Biggest Film' He's Ever Done

Denzel Washington has called the upcoming '<i>Gladiator II</i>' the biggest film he's ever been a part of in his illustrious career.

Mark Elibert715 days ago

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