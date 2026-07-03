Gladiator

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We had a grip of remixes flow our way this week, but this is truly the best of the bunch. It's a great mixture of emerging sounds and qualified beatsmiths. As per usual, we go from the highest highs and the most emerging of the emerging artists. New school, true school, and the future classes. You already know this, though.
khrisd
Stellar batch of mixes for this week. Seriously. Loads of top-quality DJs dropping some of the finest sets, many for free. Because why not? Why not sort out a fierce set of tracks for the public. Get your Sunday archive on.
khrisd
What a solid batch of mixes we have for you this week. A couple of the current EDM scene's finest selectors, a few legends in their craft, a number of soundboys pushing into new boundaries, and some leftfield deep representations of growing scenes. What more could you ask for, really?
khrisd

Latest Stories

Russell Crowe.
Pop Culture

Russell Crowe Thinks 'Gladiator II' 'Failed' Because It Had No 'Moral Core'

The Australian actor, who played the lead in the first 'Gladiator' movie, said he "kept pushing back" against planned sex scenes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams33 days ago
Paul Mescal in gladiator attire, arms raised, looking up with an excited expression. The ground is visible beneath him.
Pop Culture

Watch Paul Mescal Sing in ‘SNL’ Skit of ‘Gladiator II’ As a Musical

Inspired by the success of 'Wicked' and 'Moana 2,' the Irish actor brought the house down with this epic musical parody.

Alex Ocho586 days ago
denzel laughing
Pop Culture

Report: Denzel Washington Is Putting This Dress On, These Rings, and He’s Going Crazy

One can only hope the collective mood of the planet will follow Denzel's blueprint as we start bringing 2024 to a close.

Trace William Cowen633 days ago
Pop Culture

Russell Crowe Says ‘They Should Be F*cking Paying Me’ for Constant Questions About ‘Gladiator 2'

The Academy Award winner played Maximus Decimus Meridius in the first film.

Mark Elibert1110 days ago
This is an image of Pedro Pascal
Pop Culture

Pedro Pascal in Final Talks for 'Gladiator 2'

Pedro Pascal is in final talks to join Ridley Scott's upcoming 'Gladiator' sequel, which stars Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and more.

Starr Savoy1172 days ago
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Russell Crow talks G2 Gladiator 2
Pop Culture

Russell Crowe ‘Slightly Jealous’ About ‘Gladiator’ Sequel, Says He Considered Abandoning the Original (UPDATE)

59-year-old Russell Crowe also reminisced about the original 'Gladiator' script being "absolute rubbish" at first, and considering abandoning the film midway.

Starr Savoy1193 days ago
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Denzel Washington Reportedly Joining Cast of Ridley Scott's ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Denzel Washington is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Ridley Scott’s 'Gladiator' sequel. The first 'Gladiator' film hit theaters back in 2000.

Abel Shifferaw1218 days ago
Paul Mescal attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022
Pop Culture

Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Eyeing Paul Mescal to Star

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Seth Rogen Working to Bring Back 'American Gladiators'

Remember 'American Gladiators'? The iconic competition show, which pits amateur athletes against one another, is coming back to TV.

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Russell Crowe
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Russell Crowe's Divorce Auction Is as Cool as It Is Petty

In case you wanted to add some 'Gladiator' gear to your Spring wardrobe.

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Music

Premiere: Fool's Gold Artist Kittens and Gladiator Link Up On New Song "Cute"

Fool's Gold favorites unite on this warehouse worthy new track before hitting HARD Day Of The Dead show together this weekend.

jessielmorris3915 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Gladiator's Remix of Anna Lunoe's "Heartbreak In Motion"

Gladiator went in on Anna Lunoe's "Heartbreak In Motion" twice; here's the more turnt "PM" remix.

Khal4172 days ago
loudpvck gladiator nagano
Music

LOUDPVCK x Gladiator - "Nagano"

Now this is awesome for a number of reasons. First, this is the latest GLADPVCK tune since their cut "Tony" with Nipsey Hussle; secondly, this is a bi

khrisd4297 days ago
knk
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Keys N Krates Announce New "Every Nite" EP, North American Tour

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Music

Fool's Gold Celebrates 2014 Draft Picks With New BitTorrent Bundle

Over the last few months, Fool's Gold has been announcing a number of signings to their imprint, including forthcoming releases from DJ Hoodboi, Salva

khrisd4369 days ago
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Music

Foster the People - "Best Friend (A-Trak & gLAdiator Remix)"

After last week's Wave Racer remix, we are now treated to an A-Trak & gLAdiator remix of Foster The People's new single and it's a free download. It's

walmerc4385 days ago
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Music

Low Pros ft. Juvenile - "Muscle (gLAdiator Remix)"

If you grabbed the Low Pros EP1 release last month when it was free, you were a smart android. If you missed it, don't fret; it's out on iTunes right

khrisd4420 days ago

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